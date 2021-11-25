Homeowner shot after ‘altercation’ in Rich Hill, Missouri, Bates County sheriff says

One person was shot in Rich Hill on Thanksgiving, according to the Bates County Sheriff’s Office.

It seemed to be a targeted incident, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post just after 12:30 p.m.

Two men entered a home in Rich Hill and an “altercation ensued,” according to the sheriff’s office. One of the men shot the homeowner.

The homeowner was airlifted to a trauma hospital.

It is not believed to be a random act and the sheriff’s office said there is not a “substantial danger to the community.”

Authorities are looking for information on two men, one wearing a blue hoodie.

No other information was immediately available. The sheriff’s office can be reached at 660-679-3232.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

