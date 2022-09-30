Homeowner shot in burglary, two men sought

Sep. 29—MOSES LAKE — Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in a Sunday morning burglary-shooting, according to a statement from the GCSO.

GCSO deputies and Moses Lake Police Department officers answered a call at about 6 a.m. at a house in the 12000 block of Road 4 Northeast, according to the statement. The occupants of the home told officers that two men had entered the home, shot the homeowner and fled, taking several of the victim's firearms with them.

The victim, a 41-year-old man, was treated at Samaritan Hospital for gunshot wounds to the leg. No other injuries were reported. Detectives believe the crime was targeted rather than random, the statement said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 509-762-1160, or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.