Homeowner shot man he found breaking into his vehicle in Fort Worth, authorities say

A man on Wednesday morning shot a vehicle burglar outside of a house in south Fort Worth, police said.

The burglar first pulled on a garage door. When the homeowner went outside in the 1300 block of Glen Garden Drive, he found the man breaking into the resident’s vehicle and shot him about 6:15 a.m., a Fort Worth police spokesperson said.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital with what the police spokesman said were wounds that are not life-threatening.

The shooter called 911 to report the incident, and the spokesman said he cooperated with the police.