Homeowner shot as someone tries breaking into his home in DeKalb County, police say

A homeowner is in the hospital after he was shot while someone tried breaking into his home, according to police.

DeKalb County police officers were called to a home on Calumet Road just after 7:45 p.m. where they found a man in his 40s who had been shot several times.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Investigators say they learned the victim was shot during an attempted home invasion.

TRENDING STORIES:

Details on what exactly led up to the shooting are unclear.

Police have not released details on possible suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: