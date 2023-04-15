Homeowner shot as someone tries breaking into his home in DeKalb County, police say
A homeowner is in the hospital after he was shot while someone tried breaking into his home, according to police.
DeKalb County police officers were called to a home on Calumet Road just after 7:45 p.m. where they found a man in his 40s who had been shot several times.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.
Investigators say they learned the victim was shot during an attempted home invasion.
Details on what exactly led up to the shooting are unclear.
Police have not released details on possible suspects.
