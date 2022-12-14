Homeowner stops car thief in Bethel township

BETHEL TWP. — A Bethel Township resident warming up his vehicle Monday morning, Dec. 12, stopped the possible theft of his car.

Michigan State Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Block Road at about 6:30 a.m. on a report of an attempted car theft.

A man exited a suspicious vehicle with round headlights — possibly a Jeep, police said — and approached the homeowner’s car. The homeowner came out, and the man ran from the property.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the MSP post in Marshall at 269-558-0500.

Troopers remind the public to lock their vehicle doors this winter while the vehicle is warming up.

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Homeowner foils car theft in Bethel Township