WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A large crane clipped a mailbox on South River Road Tuesday as the driver inched along to a worksite in the 1100 block of Newman Road, setting off a chain of events that resulted in the arrest of the man who owns the mailbox, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.

The crane driver knew he hit the mailbox but the apparatus was too large to stop in the middle of South River Road, according to the sheriff's office. The driver intended to make good on the damage after he got to the worksite where crews are installing power lines.

Ronald Lee Morehouse, 72, of the 2000 block of South River Road in rural West Lafayette, is the owner of the mailbox.

After his mailbox was damaged about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Morehouse drove his pickup truck to the worksite, arriving as a worker was closing the gate to the worksite, according to the sheriff's office.

Morehouse pointed a handgun at the worker then drove away, according to the sheriff's office.

The crew called the sheriff's office and reported the incident, including the truck's description and license plate number and a description of the man in the truck, according to the sheriff's office.

That led deputies to Morehouse's residence, and ended in his arrest.

Deputies jailed Morehouse on suspicion of criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm. He has since been released from jail, according to online records.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Homeowner suspected of pointing gun after workers damaged his mailbox