Homeowner tied up in his own home by man he rented a room to on Airbnb, Gwinnett police say

Police say a man used Airbnb to rob a tie up a Gwinnett County homeowner in his own house.

The victim spoke with Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson and told him the robbery was traumatic for him and his family.

On Tuesday at 11 p.m. a man identified as 26-year-old Khalil Hamilton used Airbnb to rent a basement room on Seed Way in Buford.

Police said Hamilton then texted the victim, saying he needed help fixing a leaky toilet.

The homeowner came down and was going to that repair and the suspect brandished a handgun and zip tied up the homeowner and took his wallet and watch.

The victim’s child and mother were at home at the time of the robbery but were left alone, according to the police report.

It didn’t take long for police to identify Hamilton, because he gave a copy of his driver’s license to Airbnb.

Police believe the license plate on the Honda Accord he was driving belongs to another car.

Detectives said Hamilton also may have left the state.

It is believed he may have ties to Texas and Philadelphia.

He is now on the run.

