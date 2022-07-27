Homeowner turns tables, shoots intruder kicking at family’s door, Virginia cops say

A man who appeared intent on kicking his way into a Virginia family’s home was fatally shot by the homeowner, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 5 p.m. Monday, July 25, in the 300 block of Corvette Drive, just outside Williamsburg, according to a news release. The neighborhood of single-family homes is about 55 miles southeast of Richmond.

Deputies were called to the home for a reported breaking and entering, and arrived to find a man “who had been shot by the homeowner,” officials said.

“The subject had jumped a gate and tried to forcibly enter the home. The homeowner and his family had been outside on their deck when the subject approached,” the sheriff’s office reported.

“The family retreated from the deck into their house and locked the door. The subject then started kicking the door to forcibly enter the residence.”

Identities of the suspect and the homeowner have not been released as of July 27.

Investigators say the suspect appeared in the family’s yard after emerging “out of the woods behind the home,” and he made “multiple” attempts to get inside, station WAVY reports. Deputies found his body “on the back deck” and he was not armed, the station reported.

People in the neighborhood are being asked to check their “security cameras for anything that looks out of place,” officials said.

