Homeowner wakes to barking dogs — and holds intruder at gunpoint, Arkansas sheriff says

A homeowner was asleep when he woke up to the sound of dogs barking outside, according to an Arkansas sheriff’s office.

The man got up and turned on his lights, authorities said, and then saw an intruder standing inside his house in Mountain Home.

“The homeowner was armed and held the intruder at gun point, asking him what he was doing inside the house,” according to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office. “While waiting for deputies to arrive, (the suspect) admitted to the home owner that he had also entered into a camper that was on the property.”

Deputies responded to the home at about 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, according to a news release. There, they found a 29-year-old intruder who was “well known to them.”

The man was arrested and booked into jail on charges of residential burglary, criminal trespass, habitual offender and parole violation, authorities said.

The man was on parole at the time and has been convicted of at least five felony crimes, according to the release. He’s scheduled to appear in court on June 12.

Mountain Home is about 120 miles northeast of Fayetteville.

