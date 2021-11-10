Homeowner wakes up to man burglarizing house and shoots him, Missouri police say

A burglar was shot inside a residence after the homeowner woke up and found the intruder, police in Missouri said in a news release.

On Nov. 10 Sedalia police responded to a reported burglary at a residence. After hearing an intruder the homeowner got up, grabbed a gun and began checking the home, police said.

The homeowner found the intruder and told him to leave, the release said. But the intruder “advanced towards” the resident, and the homeowner shot him once.

After fleeing the home the suspect was found by police. Daniel Schnack, 52, was treated for his non-life threatening injuries and arrested on a charge of first-degree burglary, police said.

Sedalia is about 90 miles southeast of Kansas City.

