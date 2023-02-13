Homeowner wins £4k from council after Japanese knotweed invades his garden

Japanese knotweed - Champion News

A homeowner has been awarded £4,000 from his local council after Japanese knotweed from a nearby cycle path invaded his back garden.

Marc Davies, 38, sued Bridgend County Borough Council after the "pernicious" weed spread from its land into the garden of his home.

He claimed that the presence of the invasive weed - even once treated - had damaged the value of the terraced property as it prevented him from landscaping and putting up a shed or building in the garden.

In a landmark court battle that will cost the council close to £300,000 in legal fees, senior judges upheld Mr Davies’s right to claim damages for lost house value due to the weed, which could pave the way for millions more to be paid out to knotweed victims.

Two judges had initially told the 38-year-old engineer that the law did not allow knotweed "nuisance" damages to be paid for "pure economic loss".

However, after appealing, Mr Davies won the ruling by senior judges which confirms the right of homeowners to claim damages for ongoing lost house value after knotweed has invaded from a neighbour's property.

Marc Davies - Champion News

Speaking after the decision, knotweed specialist barrister Tom Carter, who represented Mr Davies at the Court of Appeal, said the ruling was an "important" decision for those affected by knotweed.

“It confirms that a homeowner who suffers a loss in the value of their home from the stigma left by Japanese knotweed even after it has been treated can recover damages for that loss," he said.

"When selling your home, you have to declare whether it is affected by Japanese knotweed.

"If the Court of Appeal had decided against the claimant, it would have meant that hundreds of homeowners would have no remedy when buyers pulled out or made reduced offers and they would be left out of pocket.”

Mr Davies bought his house in Dinam Street, Nant-y-moel, near Bridgend, in 2004, but did not realise the plants growing on the neighbouring council land were knotweed.

Giving evidence at the trial of his claim at Swansea County Court in 2021, he said he spotted weeds growing at the boundary of his garden during the first summer in the house.

Story continues

But it was only in 2017 that he became concerned about knotweed, with its roots - known as rhizomes - growing under his garden.

The council began tackling the knotweed with a "reasonable and effective treatment programme" from 2018, after which his incursion could also be treated.

'Immense distress'

"Knowledge of having Japanese knotweed at the boundary of my property caused me immense distress," he said.

"I felt helpless because it was the roots that had encroached under my land, and although Japanese knotweed was touching my boundary I could not physically see its presence on my land."

He sued for damages for the "residual diminution" in value of his property - the reduction in value which still remained even after the invasion had been treated.

At the county court, Judge Andrew Fouracre said the knotweed had probably been on the council land for over 50 years and had spread into Mr Davies' property even before he bought it.

He found the council had caused a "nuisance" affecting Mr Davies' enjoyment of his property, but rejected the claim for a damages payout for the reduction in value of his house caused by the stigma of knotweed invasion.

'Consequential loss'

On a first appeal, Mr Davies lost again when Judge Neville Beard said it was right he was refused a payout, since his claim was for a "pure economic loss," which is not recoverable in nuisance cases.

But he then appealed to the Court of Appeal, with his barrister Mr Carter arguing: "The judge was wrong to find that diminution in value was not recoverable because although it was consequent on a nuisance, it was pure economic loss because there was no physical damage.

"The presence of knotweed rhizomes in the soil constitutes damage. Damages for diminution in value are consequential loss, being consequential on that damage."

Ruling on the case, appeal judge Lord Justice Birrs - sitting with Lord Justice Snowden and Lord Justice Baker - said the diminution in value was "consequential on the nuisance" and there was no law stating that "consequential damage to the claimant's economic interests is irrecoverable."

He added: "Once that natural hazard is present in the claimant's land - to a non-trivial extent - the claimant's quiet enjoyment or use of it, or putting it another way the land's amenity value, has been diminished.

"For the purposes of the elements of the tort of nuisance, that amounts to damage and it is the result of a physical interference."

Nuisance for homeowners

Japanese knotweed has long been considered a "pernicious weed" due to its tendency to spread, its potential for causing damage and the difficulty and cost in eradicating it.

Although more recent advice from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors has cast doubt on whether it is truly the "bogey plant," it has led to many neighbours' rows going to court.

Last month, chartered accountant Jeremy Henderson, 41, was left facing a £200,000 court bill after the buyer of his south London home subsequently found knotweed in the garden.

Mr Henderson was sued by his buyer, furniture designer Jonathan Downing, 30, and ordered to pay out £32,000 damages, as well as lawyers' bills estimated at about £195,000, after he wrongly said there was no knotweed at the property.