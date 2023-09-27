Homeowners affected by Marshall Fire can sign up for trees, receive landscaping resources at Louisville event

Sep. 26—Marshall Fire survivors can learn about how to rebuild the landscaping around their homes at the Tool and Landscaping Event on Saturday.

Marshall Together, Marshall ROC (Restoring Our Community) and the BOLO Realtors Young Professionals Network will host the event at Ascent Church, 550 McCaslin Blvd. in Louisville, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Homeowners affected by the Marshall Fire can attend the event to learn about landscaping and available resources, and more than 200 trees will be given to select homeowners who sign up for the tree giveaway.

Homeowners who lost their homes in the fire can sign up for the giveaway at tinyurl.com/2024TreeGiveaway.

Tim Crean, Marshall Together board member, said only attendees who received a confirmation email about the tree giveaway will receive a tree. Contacted homeowners will also receive compost and a shovel and can sign up for tree planting assistance.

Crean said homeowners who do not get a tree this fall will be at the top of the list for the spring and fall 2024 tree giveaway events. He said that the three organizations hope to continue to do tree giveaways in 2025 as well.

Volunteers at the event will teach attendees how to care for trees and sign up for a Resource Central's Garden in a Box for 2024. Attendees can pick up donated landscaping tools, and attendees can ask Northern Water about landscaping templates. Attendees can also learn about native vegetation, pollinators and fire mitigation techniques.

He explained there will be tree plantings around Ascent Church, as many trees in the parking lot were lost in the Marshall Fire.

"It'll be an opportunity to demonstrate to people the best way to plant these trees so they can take (the tree) home and have the information about how to plant it and successfully keep it through the winter so that it can thrive next year," Crean said.

Rachel Rohrig, event coordinator, said that after the Marshall Fire the BOLO Realtors YPN wanted to help Marshall Fire survivors find rental properties and get furniture. Rohrig said the committee wanted to continue to help survivors as their circumstances changed.

Rohrig said each homeowner who lost their residence in the fire is in a different position but that there are a series of events to teach attendees about the rebuilding process. She said the events are like "building blocks," with Saturday being the second event. At the first event, attendees received potted plants and gardening tools and future events will continue to include tree giveaways and free resources to homeowners.

"We are teaching the community about the options and why certain things are good," Rohrig said.

Landscaping experts at the event will explain the benefits of water-wise plants, how landscaping can help mitigate wildfires from damaging a home and how to take care of the landscaping. Rohrig also said attendees can ask the experts landscaping questions.

Crean said that individuals or groups who wish to donate trees or money or volunteer can contact him at tim@marshalltogether.com or contact the Arbor Day Foundation and ask that their donation go towards trees for Marshall Fire homes.

More information about the event is available at tinyurl.com/ToolsLandscapingEvent.