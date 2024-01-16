Homeowners bear brunt of mortgage crisis as first-time buyers get best deals

Remortgaging homeowners are bearing the brunt of higher rates, as banks pass on the cost of cheap first-time buyer mortgages.

Some lenders are offering discounts to first-time buyers of as much as 1.15 percentage points, despite technically being “riskier” customers. Halifax is offering buyers with a 20pc deposit a two-year fixed rate of 4.57pc – while those already with a mortgage face a rate of 5.72pc.

High street lenders are cutting the cost of low-deposit mortgages as they are desperate for business and trying to lure new customers. Across the big six lenders, remortgage rates were 0.51 percentage points more expensive on average compared with rates on offer for first-time buyers with 10pc deposits.

Nationwide is currently offering first-time buyers with 10pc deposits a rate of 4.79pc for five years, but offering remortgaging homeowners 5.3pc. Since the beginning of December, Nationwide has slashed this first-time buyer product by 0.13 percentage points – but the equivalent remortgage rate has remained the same.

Similarly, HSBC is offering a five-year fix to first-time buyers with a rate of 4.48pc, but those looking to remortgage will need to pay 5.09pc. That is a difference of £89 a month on a £250,000 loan over 25 years.

Graham Cox, of brokerage Self Employed Mortgage Hub, said: “Lenders know they need to get first-time buyers on the ladder to oil the mortgage market wheels so are incentivising accordingly. It makes sense, but doesn’t exactly smack of embracing the spirit of consumer duty and treating remortgage customers fairly.”

Banks are facing another year of lower levels of lending as the market contracts. Lending for house purchases in the UK fell 28pc last year, and is set to fall a further 8pc this year, according to banking trade body UK Finance.

House prices are also forecast to increase by 3pc this year, according to estate agency Knight Frank, rather than fall or stagnate as initially predicted. Rising prices mean bigger loans, placing further pressure on first-time buyer affordability – which lenders can temper by keeping rates lower.

In recent weeks, high street lenders have been rapidly cutting their mortgage prices – with a handful now offering sub-4pc rates – as they battle it out for business following a slow year for lending in 2023. NatWest and HSBC have already announced further rate cuts this week.

But Laura Bairstow, of brokerage The Mortgage Masters, said she has noticed “frustrations” among existing homeowners who have seen lenders’ headline rates and then found out they’re not eligible, as they are not first-time buyers.

Those at the end of their deal could do a product transfer with the same lender, which can have more competitive rates, according to Lewis Shaw, of Teesside-based brokerage Riverside Mortgages. Unlike a remortgage, product transfers allow current customers to fix a new rate without having to do another affordability assessment.

But those borrowers hoping to raise capital, consolidate debt, or pay a chunk of their mortgage off to save on interest repayments in the future will still need to remortgage.

The Telegraph approached all six lenders for comment. A spokesman for HSBC said it “remain[s] committed” to offering existing customers its lowest rates as well as new customers.

A Santander spokesman said the bank “continually reviews” its rates. They added: “We offer a range of competitive mortgage deals across our range with remortgage rates starting from 3.89pc and purchase mortgages available from 3.94pc.”

Both banks do offer remortgage customers cheaper deals than first-time buyers if they have more equity, but those remortgaging with bigger mortgages face higher rates than first-time buyers.

Nationwide said while “more recently increased competition in house purchase and first-time buyer markets has driven these [our] rates down faster, this isn’t always the case and there will be times when remortgage rates are lower”.

Natwest said it reduced two and five-year fixed rates on remortgage products by 0.69 percentage points. Halifax and Barclays did not respond to requests for comment.

Recommended

What 2024 has in store for the property market and mortgages

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.