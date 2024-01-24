Homeowners drain pensions to survive mortgage crisis

Homeowners are draining their pensions to survive the mortgage crisis with close to a million now accessing their lifetime savings.

The sharp rise in mortgage rates this year means thousands of borrowers are facing shock increases in their payments, and many aged 55 and over are softening the blow by drawing on the cash in their pensions.

Borrowers faced with paying hundreds in extra monthly bills are dipping into lifetime pots in record numbers.

The number of people withdrawing taxable lump sums flexibly from their pensions hit 911,000 in the last tax year – up 21pc compared with the previous year, according to HM Revenue & Customs. Savers withdrew £4.8bn in 2022–23, up from £4bn the year before.

The amount being withdrawn tax-free has also risen. While the amount itself is not tracked, the money HMRC has refunded those taking advantage of their 25pc tax-free allowance has almost doubled – from £33m in the third quarter of 2022 to £61m in the same quarter of 2023. This is another indication of more people accessing their savings from the age of 55.

Ian Cook, chartered financial planner at Quilter, said the Government’s figures “starkly illustrate the pressure the cost-of-living crisis is placing on everyday finances”.

He added: “More people are choosing to access their pension funds flexibly as a result.”

Matthew Colwell, 59, plans to withdraw £20,000 of cash from his pension next month to pay for the extra £1,000 in mortgage repayments he will have to stomach after moving from a 1.86pc rate to a 4.69pc rate.

He said: “In order to afford this, I’ve decided to use the pension tax-free element. Many of us are in a similar dilemma – and whilst some might view this as a first-world problem, it is life changing.”

Anyone aged 55 or over with a defined contribution pension can withdraw up to 25pc of it in tax-free lump sums. This is capped at a quarter of the lifetime allowance (£268,275). They will then pay income tax on the remaining 75pc of their pot.

Steve Webb, former pensions minister, said over 55s’ pension pots were “where all the action is” right now, and that opt-out rates among younger homeowners have “nudged up” but not by the same proportions.

He added: “While I wouldn’t condemn anybody looking at their options, the worry is that the money you take out in your late 50s won’t be there in your 70s.

“When there is an immediate pressure, it is tempting to take out cash. But the risk is that you suffer more in retirement. You can’t spend the same £1 twice.”

Advisers have also reported a rise in clients using their pensions to pay down their mortgages, as dreams of retiring early are axed.

Nick Onslow, of financial planning firm Progeny, said: “I’m seeing more people doing it and I’m doing it myself. My fixed deal ends in February on two mortgages. The interest is about to triple. So I’ve taken out £50,000 to pay for it. But I do have other pension income.

“Loads of people are taking out a bit of tax-free cash here or there to top up their incomes. I will carry on paying into my pension for another six or seven years until I stop working.”

The average five-year fixed mortgage rate today is 5.18pc, according to data firm Moneyfacts. While most high street lenders are offering some rates closer to 4.5pc, this is still a marked jump for those who last fixed before rates began to rise again.

Mike Barrett, of consultancy The Lang Cat, said in his conversations with advisers and investment platforms “the majority of at- and post-retirement clients have been increasing withdrawals”.

He added: “[Investment] platforms and advisers we’ve spoken with have noted an increase in smaller, ad hoc withdrawals, as well as regular income payments and withdrawals being increased. Both are in response to the cost-of-living crisis, including mortgages.”

