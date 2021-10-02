Homeowners face new risks and costs from extreme weather

Property owners are now seeing the real, personal cost of climate change, as some homes are in danger of becoming increasingly expensive to insure — forcing property values to plummet and turning interested buyers away.

Starting this month, new National Flood Insurance Program policies will no longer include subsidized plans that for decades helped prop up home values in some of the most dangerous flood zones.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Existing policies may start to see changes in premiums in six months.

Why it matters: Housing development and population density patterns will change as parts of the country become virtually uninsurable at affordable premium prices due to more frequent extreme weather events and rising sea levels.

Catch up quick: Lower-valued homes have been paying more than their share of the risk than higher-valued homes, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency says it can now "equitably distribute premiums" based on individual property flood risk and home value.

In the past premiums were essentially based on just two numbers — the elevation of the home and the elevation of a 100-year-flood event, which is the height of water during a flood that has a 1% chance of occurring in any given year.

FEMA’s "Risk Rating 2.0," announced in April, incorporates more risk variables than previous methodologies, including flood frequency, flood types, distance to water sources, elevation and costs to rebuild.

The result: Older homes owned by less affluent people will be more likely to see premiums that are much higher compared to home values, says Rob Moore, director of the water and climate team at the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Yes, but: "You want to send the right market signal with the cost of insurance. You at least want people to understand the risks, [and] that the insurance costs a lot because the risks are high," Moore tells Axios.

Story continues

As a result, "insurance can be part of a bigger solution," says Max Rudolph, a risk consultant, "that will keep people from developing in areas [where] the risk is much higher."

In New Jersey, for example, the rate of sea level rise is about three times the global average.

Even so, most of the more than 4,500 new homes (bigger and more expensive than previous) built after Hurricane Sandy were developed at a pace three times faster than safer areas.

The big picture: Lenders, insurers and homeowners will have to start evaluating risks for the long term.

Rudolph says buyers should ask themselves why they're interested in buying property with a 30-year mortgage when there's no certainty of its future value or existence given climate change. "And as the bank issuing the loan, why am I interested in writing that loan?"

"There's a lot of rules of thumb out there that need to be revisited."

What to watch: One in 10 American properties are now at significant risk of flooding, according to a Bloomberg analysis.

There are now an additional 6 million properties in danger of flooding based on the new risk model, concentrated in the eastern half of the United States, particularly in Louisiana, Delaware and New Jersey.

That number will increase by another 11% or 1.6 million over the next 30 years as populations grow in these areas, given current atmospheric warming conditions.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.