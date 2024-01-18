New Homeowners Find Human Head In The Freezer

A human head was found in a freezer at a recently sold home in Grand Junction, Colorado, on Friday.

A freezer the new homeowners had inherited with the purchase was being cleared out ― ahead of being given away for free ― when the head fell out of a bag, reported multiplemediaoutlets.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a potential homicide.

The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed.

In a statement shared online, the sheriff’s office said, “Investigators believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.”

