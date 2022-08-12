Homeowners insurance in Florida is a precarious mess that was years in the making

Lawrence Mower, Alex Harris
·9 min read

Florida’s crumbling homeowners insurance market is exposing one of the state’s long-running flaws: its reliance on a single company to certify the majority of the state’s insurers.

For the last few weeks, state regulators and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration have been scrambling to contain the fallout after the state’s primary ratings agency, Ohio-based Demotech Inc., warned of downgrades to roughly two dozen insurance companies, according to the state.

The downgrades would have triggered a meltdown of the state’s housing market, a pillar of Florida’s $1.2 trillion economy. Without the ratings, a million Floridians could be left scrambling to seek new insurance policies, possibly triggering a housing crisis in the middle of hurricane season and months before the November election.

State regulators believe they’ve staved off a disaster, at least temporarily, but the episode has observers questioning how it was handled and how the state could be so reliant on a single company few have ever heard of.

“If this was a movie title, it would be ‘The Sum of all Fears,’ ” said Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, who has been warning for years that the state’s property insurance market was heading toward collapse.

The DeSantis administration cobbled together a short-term fix to allow insurers to stay afloat by using state-run agencies to back them up. And it went after the ratings agency, Demotech, and its president and co-founder, Joe Petrelli, calling it a “rogue ratings agency” and urging federal officials to disregard the company’s actions.

Ghosts of Hurricane Andrew

The drama is just the latest problem as the state experiences its biggest insurance crisis since 1992′s Hurricane Andrew.

In the last two years, insurance policies for more than 400,000 Floridians have been dropped or not renewed. Fourteen companies have stopped writing new policies in Florida. Five have gone belly-up in 2022 alone. The record, set after Hurricane Andrew’s devastation, is eight in one year.

The latest was Coral Gables-based Weston Property & Casualty, which leaves 22,000 policyholders — about 9,400 in South Florida — scrambling to find new insurance companies.

Costs have also skyrocketed. In 2019, when DeSantis was sworn in, Floridians paid an average premium of $1,988. This year, it’s $4,231, triple the national average, according to an Insurance Information Institute analysis.

In several ways, today’s problems have their roots in the decisions lawmakers and regulators made after Andrew, experts say.

The storm reshaped Florida’s insurance landscape, forcing several companies out of business and others to flee the state. With homeowners struggling to find coverage, the Legislature created the state-backed Residential Joint Underwriting Association — essentially a precursor to today’s Citizens Property Insurance — to insure homes that couldn’t be covered by private carriers.

The program quickly became one of the largest insurers in the state, and concerns grew that it was taking on too much risk. State officials provided incentives for companies to take over its policies, and a number of new, smaller insurers got in line.

The new insurers faced a problem, however: They were unable to get a financial stability rating from a qualified ratings agency. Homeowners with federally backed mortgages, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, are required to have highly rated property insurance companies protecting them.

State insurance and banking regulators, plus Fannie and Freddie, looked to various ratings agencies for help. Only Demotech was willing to rate the new insurers. The company, based in Columbus, Ohio, was founded in 1985 by Petrelli and his wife, Sharon Romano Petrelli. Its “A” rating was approved by both Fannie and Freddie.

Since then, Demotech has been the primary ratings agency for Florida-based insurers, which dominate Florida’s market and which pay Demotech to rate their financial strength. Although other ratings agencies, such as New Jersey-based AM Best, provide ratings for some insurers, no one has stepped in to compete with Demotech.

Without Demotech, Florida would not have an insurance market, said Kevin McCarty, the state’s insurance commissioner from 2003 to 2016.

“Regardless of whether you agree with them, they serve an invaluable service to the state of Florida and across the wider economy,” McCarty said.

‘We never got a phone call’

Florida’s reliance on smaller insurers has caused homeowners to ride out a series of booms and busts ever since.

Smaller insurers are mostly able to survive Florida’s hurricanes because of reinsurance — essentially, insurance for insurance companies. When a storm hits, an insurer might be on the hook for a few million dollars, while the reinsurer pays the rest.

But the smaller companies in particular are vulnerable to increases in the cost of reinsurance. A series of storms in 2004 and 2005 wiped out a number of insurers and drove up the cost of reinsurance, putting firms in a pinch. Several have also gone out of business because of mismanagement or incompetence.

In the last few years, insurers and state regulators have blamed excessive lawsuits for their woes, and Petrelli has been an outspoken critic of the Legislature’s inaction to curb litigation.

He has cited statistics from Florida’s insurance commissioner that from 2016 to 2019, Florida accounted for between 7.75% and 16% of the nation’s homeowners’ claims but between 64% and 76% of the nation’s litigated homeowners’ claims. Critics say insurers’ problems are more complicated.

DeSantis called a special session of the Legislature in May to pass insurance reforms focused on stabilizing the market and reducing lawsuits, but Petrelli said it wasn’t enough.

On July 18 and 19, Demotech sent private notices to at least 17 Florida insurers, according to state officials — almost half of the companies it rates in Florida — warning that the insurance environment was worsening and that without corrective action, the companies faced a ratings downgrade. (Demotech has not said how many companies received the warnings.)

A ratings downgrade of that magnitude would create shock waves. Fannie and Freddie back about 62% of all residential mortgages, according to the Florida Association of Insurance Agents.

Demotech’s “A” rating and above, which indicates a 97% certainty a company could afford all the claims from a 1-in-130 year hurricane, is approved by Fannie and Freddie, while its “S” rating, the next step down, is not.

A reduction from an “A” rating would force homeowners to find a new insurance company — and fast. Otherwise, the bank holding the mortgage could “force place” a homeowner with whatever insurance company they can find, which is usually far more expensive and offers less protection. That could include placing a homeowner with what’s known as a “surplus lines” insurer, which doesn’t need state approval for their rates. They can charge whatever they want.

“Getting force-placed insurance is terrible for a homeowner. You’re paying double the premium and getting half the coverage,” said Paul Handerhan, president of the consumer-oriented Federal Association for Insurance Reform, based in Fort Lauderdale.

State-backed Citizens Property Insurance representatives meet with residents of the Florida Keys following 2017’s Hurricane Irma.
State-backed Citizens Property Insurance representatives meet with residents of the Florida Keys following 2017’s Hurricane Irma.

Many homeowners would likely end up with Citizens, placing more risk with the state-run insurer that already covers nearly 1 million policies. (Its peak was 1.4 million, in 2011.)

Demotech, in large part, blamed the Legislature’s inaction for the changes.

“In Florida, the unwillingness or inability of the Legislature to address longstanding disparate, disproportionate levels of litigation, and increasing claims frequency has resulted in a level of dysfunction that renders our previous accommodation inapplicable,” several of the letters state.

DeSantis’ office coordinated a swift and public attack on Demotech.

In letters to federal housing authorities on July 21, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis called Demotech a “rogue ratings agency.” Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier wrote that it was an example of “inconsistent, monopolistic power of a select rating agency and is trying to exert coercive influence over Floridians and policymakers in an effort to thwart public policy according to its own opinions.”

Even U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio waded into the fray, asking the Federal Housing Finance Agency to reexamine its dependence on Demotech.

Petrelli said he had no warning and no conversations with state officials before the letters were sent to federal officials and the news media. He said the correspondence with the companies was the normal course of business, part of regular, ongoing conversations with companies about their financial status that they’ve been doing every quarter since 1996.

The level of rancor was “unprecedented,” Petrelli said, but it did not change how it rates companies. In recent weeks ratings were downgraded for four companies and ratings were withdrawn from four more, including Weston.

“It did not deter us,” Petrelli said.

Mark Friedlander, communications director for the industry-backed Insurance Information Institute, said the response was unlike anything he’d ever seen. Ratings agencies are supposed to be neutral third parties that rate companies without influence, he said.

“It was definitely, in our opinion, stepping over the line,” Friedlander said of the state’s response.

On the other hand, Petrelli “has pushed himself further into the limelight by publicly engaging in political theater,” the Florida Association of Insurance Agents said in a memo distributed by the Office of Insurance Regulation.

The association’s memo wondered whether the state’s insurers should move on from Demotech. It also raised longtime criticisms that Demotech often downgrades a company just days before it goes insolvent.

“That often begs the question, ‘Does a Demotech rating mean anything or provide the intended peace of mind to agents, consumers, and lenders?’ ” the memo stated.

Petrelli said companies keep their “A” rating as long as possible precisely because the “S” rating is not accepted by Fannie and Freddie, despite Demotech’s numerous attempts to get them to accept it.

When a company gets an “S,” he said, “unfortunately, they drop off the edge of the cliff.”

A ‘very elegant’ solution

Notably, the Office of Insurance Regulation’s letter did not dispute that Florida insurers were failing. The office has its own watch list of 27 companies under “enhanced monitoring.”

Patronis’ letter also suggested insurance companies needed to find a new rating agency, but Friedlander said that likely wouldn’t help. The New Jersey firm AM Best has stricter requirements than Demotech, he noted.

Six days later, the state announced a solution should the companies’ ratings be downgraded.

Florida’s plan is to let insurance companies that are financially stable but just missing that “A” rating from Demotech, to keep operating and covering people’s policies.

If they go under, homeowners’ claims would be covered by the long-running state program known as the Florida Insurance Guaranty Association, which covers the first chunk of claims for any failed insurance companies. Citizens would foot the bill for anything over the limit of $500,000 for homes and $300,000 for condo units.

Handerhan called it a “very creative, very elegant, very consumer-centric” solution.

But will it satisfy the federal mortgage holders?

Despite repeated emails and calls over the last week from the Herald/Times, representatives from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac didn’t offer an answer. The Florida Housing Finance Agency didn’t respond to Rubio, either, according to his office.

An Office of Insurance Regulation spokesperson said they’re “confident” the solution will be acceptable.

Recommended Stories

  • Texas buses taking migrants to NYC sets off firestorm from Dems, Abbott tells them to take it up with Biden

    Democrats in New York are slamming Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for busing migrants from his state to NYC and D.C. Abbott says the leaders should talk to Biden about border security.

  • Gas prices below $4 amid signs inflation easing

    STORY: A sign of relief at the pump.The average price of gasoline in the U.S. fell below $4 per gallon on Thursday for the first time in months.Prices, tracked by the American Automobile Association, peaked at a record $5.02 in June.U.S. President Joe Biden has taken several steps to curb oil prices in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.The White House is in the midst of releasing more than 180 million barrels of crude oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve. And U.S. oil output has risen by about 500,000 barrels per day.At one point, crude oil, the main driver of gasoline prices, reached $139 a barrel; it was at $92 on Wednesday.Lower energy prices are driving down measures of inflation. Consumer prices in July, measured by the U.S. Labor Department, were flat compared with the month before.And data released Thursday showed that wholesale prices - what producers pay for goods - actually fell in July compared with June. U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that blunting inflation was a sign the economy was on track, but cautioned there was still work to be done."Our work is far from over but two things should be clear: First, the economic plan is working. And second, it's building an economy that will reward work. Wages are up this month, provide opportunity, help the middle class, and still have work to do. But, we're on track."Biden's political aides regard gas prices as especially sensitive with voters ahead of the November midterm elections. The surge in prices coincided with a record-low approval rating for the 46th president.A Reuters/Ipsos poll this week showed Biden's popularity inched up slightly, amid a string of legislative victories and signals that price pressures may finally be easing.

  • Ominous steering currents for Florida may be on horizon as quiet hurricane season persists | WeatherTiger

    That slow start to Florida's hurricane season doesn’t mean much, unfortunately. September's peak is still coming.

  • Mark Cuban says a tax on stock buybacks 'is a good idea' as repurchases reward investors for selling a company's shares

    Democrats added provision to their latest spending package to tax stock repurchases. Mark Cuban told CNBC Thursday that he's in favor of the tax.

  • Anti-LGBTQ Hate Surges Online With Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' Law In Place, Report Finds

    A Human Rights Campaign report found that references to "grooming" and other terms rose more than 400 percent after the controversial law was approved.

  • DeSantis’ action against state attorney Andrew Warren has its precedent | Bill Cotterell

    Andrew Warren was suspended last week. But similar events happened just over a half-century ago, in a very different era of Florida politics.

  • China says military drills finished, but war prep continues

    China officially announced an end to its war games around Taiwan on Wednesday, but said its military would continue with further “training and war preparation.” Beijing’s military exercises were successfully finished and “effectively tested the integrated joint combat capabilities of the troops,” a People Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command spokesperson said, according to The Guardian. China also…

  • Mexican Shadow Banks’ Collapse Wipes Out Bondholders Abroad

    (Bloomberg) -- Sergio Camacho, the chief executive of Unifin Financiera SAB de CV, was sick of the questions about the financial health of his firm, the largest shadow lender in Mexico, and he was out of patience.Unifin was doing well, he blurted out, and would grow its business and thrive. “The market has been irrational,” Camacho barked at one investor after cutting him off during the firm’s earnings call last month. “No matter what I do, they are not reacting to the fundamentals of the compan

  • Rick Springfield Gets Choked Up Paying Tribute to the Late Olivia Newton-John

    Rick Springfield gets visibly emotional while recalling his close bond with Olivia Newton-John on ‘Today Show Australia.’ Rick says both musicians took the leap as Aussie natives to land their big break in America while supporting each other along the way. Olivia died on Monday at her ranch in Southern California at 73, after a decades-long battle against breast cancer. Several stars paid tribute to Olivia, including her pals Dionne Warwick, Jane Seymour and Leeza Gibbons.

  • Trump's Deposition Has A Satisfying Link To ‘Succession’

    The former president was deposed Wednesday by New York Attorney General Letitia James, just the latest in many parallels to the celebrated HBO drama.

  • How the Rich Avoid Paying Taxes on Trusts

    Crummey trusts can be a useful estate planning tool for high-net-worth individuals who are hoping to minimize gift and estate taxes. The Crummey power confers the right to withdraw assets from the trust to its beneficiaries, though this power isn't … Continue reading → The post Crummey Letter: Trust Definition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 'What the heck is this?' Akron teacher fights false criminal charge after her ID is stolen

    Amy Gray got her purse stolen in January. She replaced her credit cards and driver's license. Months later, a warrant was out for her arrest.

  • Hideki Matsuyama, 11th in FedEx Cup standings, withdraws from FedEx St. Jude Championship

    This is Matsuyama's second WD this season.

  • Mustang Week Crushed, A Cop Who Can’t Throw, And Kids Are Stealing Your Cars

    This week on the Motorious Podcast…

  • Chinese NGO accuses 'warmongering' US of violating human rights in the Middle East

    The China Society for Human Rights Studies (CSHRS), a Chinese NGO, accused the United States of committing human rights violations in the Middle East in a report published on Tuesday. In the report titled “U.S. commits serious crimes of violating human rights in the Middle East and beyond,” the CSHRS listed some of the supposed violations the U.S. committed while at war in the Middle East, including crimes against humanity, war crimes and the torture of prisoners. Since the Cold War ended, the U.S. has "been involved in almost all major conflicts and wars in the Middle East and surrounding regions," the report stated.

  • 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' storms into Comic-Con with 'serious' dwarves, epic trailer

    "Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power" producers and cast tried to sell the series to a crowd of super fans at San Diego Comic-Con.

  • Florida's annual Burmese python roundup is underway — and there's still time to join

    Ten-day python roundup will help with wildlife emergency, officials hope: Fur-bearing animals are down 90% in the 'Glades, some estimate

  • Florida airport employee accused of stealing $16,000 worth of luggage

    Giovanni De Luca, 19, faces two counts of grand theft. Some of the belongings have not been recovered.

  • 'Warning sign for all people': Collier School Board candidate faces backlash over campaign's antisemitic worker

    Collier school board candidate Tim Moshier later denounced antisemitism and claimed his Instagram was hacked.

  • Fox News Names Shannon Bream as Chris Wallace’s Replacement as He Gets a CNN Slot

    Noam GalaiFox News on Thursday announced that Shannon Bream will host the network’s flagship Sunday political talk show, permanently filling a vacancy left by long-time anchor Chris Wallace’s departure for CNN last year. The news came at the same time CNN finally announced a Sunday evening time slot for Wallace’s new show on the cable channel.Bream will serve as Fox News Sunday’s first woman moderator since its launch in 1996, and only its third ever. She will debut in the full-time role startin