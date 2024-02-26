Homeowners insurance and HOA fees offset falling condo prices in Florida, study says

While condo prices in Florida have been dropping in some parts of Florida, there hasn't been a mass influx of home buyers to those properties as homeowners insurance and increasing HOA fees are still keeping those wanting to buy away, according to new numbers from Redfin. The Redfin study found the median sale price in the Tampa metro area for condos dropped 1% year-over-year, but sales fell 4.1% in the same time frame, and new listings jumped 27.3%. It was the same story in nearly every city Redfin looked at in the analysis.

