Homeowners miss out on record-low mortgage rates, new data shows

Homeowners are snoozing and losing. Applications for refinance loans have dropped, even as mortgage rates keep plunging to new all-time lows.

You're considered a good candidate for a refi if you have a 30-year mortgage around 4% or higher. Average rates have dipped toward 3% and even lower, letting homeowners refinance into loans that will take big bites out of their monthly mortgage payments and their total interest costs.

Though a recent study suggested that millions of mortgage holders should consider taking out new loans, refinancing has been inconsistent, according to a lenders trade group.

Mortgage applications slow; refinances retreat

Mortgage applications declined last week.

Overall mortgage applications were down 8.7% in the week ending June 19, led by a drop in demand for refinance loans, the Mortgage Bankers Association, or MBA, said Wednesday.

Requests for refi mortgages were down 12% from a week earlier but were 76% higher than a year ago.

"Refinance applications dropped to their lowest level in three weeks," says Joel Kan, the MBA's associate vice president of forecasting. "Despite the decline last week, MBA still anticipates refinance originations to increase to $1.35 trillion in 2020 — the highest level since 2012."

Refinances amounted to 61.3% of all mortgage activity last week, down from 63.2% the week before.

Homeowners overlook falling mortgage rates

Homeowners weren't swayed by last week's low mortgage rates.

Refinances declined even as mortgage rates dropped to new record lows.

The mortgage bankers say rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages have stayed at an unprecented 3.30% in their weekly survey. But mortgage giant Freddie Mac said its survey last week put the average at an even better 3.13%, the lowest in nearly 50 years of record keeping.

And how about this? Mortgage News Daily has seen even lower average rates: down to 2.94% earlier this month.

But many homeowners are failing to grab one of today's dirt-cheap mortgage rates.

Some 14 million homeowners are in a good spot to refinance and could see total monthly savings of $3.95 billion — an average $282 per person per month — by moving into lower-rate loans, the mortgage data firm Black Knight estimated earlier this month.

Owners who ought to be thinking about a refi have 30-year mortgages, credit scores of 720 or better, at least 20% equity in their homes, and current mortgage rates that could be cut down by at least three-quarters of 1 percentage point (0.75) through a refinance.