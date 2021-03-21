Homeowners in richer neighborhoods are being taxed at roughly half the rate of homeowners in lower-income neighborhoods

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aleeya Mayo
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Home for sale
FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor/Getty Images

  • A study found houses in lower-income neighborhoods in the US are taxed more than those in rich ones.

  • In Chicago, more costly homes were effectively taxed at around 1.5% while cheaper homes were taxed at around 4%.

  • In largely Black neighborhoods, homeowners are taxed around 50% more than in nearby neighborhoods.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A new study found that if you own a house in a lower-income neighborhood in the US, you're typically being effectively taxed around twice as much as a homeowner in a wealthier nearby neighborhood.

The study, conducted by researcher Christopher Berry and The University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and first reported by The Washington Post, analyzed a trove of data from the tax and deed database company Corelogic. Berry studied the records from "individual property sales, including addresses, sale prices, and assessed values" from 2006 through 2016. The data covered 2,600 counties that contain 99% of the US population, according to the study.

While the property tax rate you pay as a homeowner should be the same in principle as others in your county, regardless of the sale price of your home, the research concluded that in reality this is not the case.

In Chicago, for example, the study found that the most expensive homes in Chicago, those priced at more than $500,000, were taxed at an effective rate of around 1.5% or less, while those sold for less than $100,000 saw and effective tax rate of around 4%. Similar discrepancies were noted in cities including Detroit, New York, and New Orleans.

"This pattern jumps out from the data, so it didn't take me long to see once I had the data," Berry told Insider. "I think the issue is that not many people are looking at these data."

"Even experts on the property tax often overlook the issue of assessment quality," Berry added. "Meanwhile, assessors, who really should be looking at these issues, have developed a set of standards and practices that tend to sweep the problem under the rug."

tax_regressivity_chicago
Christopher Berry

So, how does a city go about setting the property tax anyway?

"The property tax is, in principle, an ad valorem tax, meaning a tax proportional to the property's value," Berry explained in his research. "Unlike a sales tax or a value-added tax, the property tax is not levied at the time of a transaction, but at regular intervals, usually annually."

"Because most properties sell infrequently, their value in any given tax cycle must be estimated, a job that falls to the office of the local assessor," Berry added. "The accuracy and fairness of the property tax depends fundamentally on the accuracy and fairness of the valuations estimated by assessors."

While homeowners can appeal the city's assessment of their house, the study notes that appeals are disproportionately pursued by those who own expensive property, which could contribute further to the problem.

"Since no way of measuring regressivity is perfect, they have essentially thrown up their hands and said, maybe it's just measurement error," Berry told Insider. "But the truth is that the magnitude of regressivity is much too big to be the result of measurement error."

Berry found that in predominantly Black neighborhoods, homeowners faced an effective property tax around 50% higher than homeowners in nearby neighborhoods located within the same county.

Accurate and fair tax assessments are vital to buyers who are trying to build wealth.

"This is an example of structural racism," Berry told The Washington Post. "African Americans and other minorities are more likely to own low-priced homes. This means that minorities are more likely to be overtaxed because they are more likely to own low-priced homes."

The national homeownership rate for Black families in the US is 44% while for white families it is 73.7%, Insider reported, which contributes to a gap in the accumulation of wealth from owning a home for Black families living in America.

A study published in October from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that Black Americans pay $390 more in property taxes annually than white Americans, on average. Factoring in higher mortgage-interest payments and insurance premiums, Black Americans on average pay $13,464 more than white Americans across the duration of their home loans, according to MIT.

According to Berry, giving taxpayers transparency is one way to see equal tax assessments for all homeowners.

There are three main opportunities to increase equity in assessments, according to Berry.

  • Increased transparency: "Assessors should be more transparent about the quality of assessments and the existence of widespread regressivity," Berry said. "You can't fix a problem if you're not willing to acknowledge that it exists. This is basically where we are right now. Higher level governments, particularly state governments, could do more to force assessors to be transparent and accountable."

  • Better data and better statistical models: "Better data could come from more efforts at keeping updated information about properties and better coordination between assessors are other offices that have relevant information, such as building permits," Berry said.

  • Additional sources of relief for owners of low-priced properties: These are the people "most likely to be overassessed," Berry said. "For instance, exemptions could be more generous. In Detroit, owners who have income below the federal poverty rate are exempted from property taxes."

Even with these improvements Berry still believes that there will always be some amount of regressivity in assessments.

"The root, irresolvable problem is that there will always be features of properties that buyers and sellers can see but assessors can't. This will lead to regressivity for reasons explained in the paper. Even the best assessor isn't going to be able to fix these problems when important property features are not in the data."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • United States-China talks sink to war of words

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • United Airlines flight forced to make an emergency landing after a 'report of someone's ear being bit off'

    A flight from Newark to Miami had to make an unexpected stop in Charleston after a "disruptive" man bit and punched passengers, USA Today reported.

  • Elon Musk responds to Bernie Sanders' criticism of his vast wealth, saying he is 'accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary'

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said he planned to use his money to "make life multiplanetary," and "extend the light of consciousness to the stars."

  • 6-year-old girl fatally shot over spilled water from clogged toilet, Texas police say

    The victim’s mom had left the girl with relatives so the woman could attend a vigil for four family members killed in a car crash.

  • Queen to appoint diversity chief following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's racism claims, royal source says

    The royals will also "seek independent views" on being more inclusive to people of color, people with disabilities, and the LGBTQ+ communities

  • 6-year-old girl fatally shot over spilled water from clogged toilet, Texas police say

    The victim’s mom had left the girl with relatives so the woman could attend a vigil for four family members killed in a car crash.

  • Black leaders react to South Beach spring break curfew, crackdown: ‘unnecessary force’

    After weeks of uninhibited partying on South Beach by spring breakers, Miami Beach police turned away throngs of people — many of them Black and brown — from world-famous Ocean Drive Saturday night using a SWAT truck, pepper balls and sound cannons.

  • Arkansas Governor: Trump Supporters’ Vaccine Hesitancy Stems from ‘Natural Resistance to Government’

    Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, said Sunday that vaccine hesitancy among supporters of former President Trump is the result of a “natural resistance to government,” calling the reluctance to get the vaccine “worrisome.” On CNN’s State of the Union, host Dana Bash asked Hutchinson what he believes is causing the hesitancy seen among Trump voters, noting that half of the 45th president’s supporters have said they do not plan on receiving a coronavirus vaccine. “Well I’ve thought a lot about that and I think it’s a natural resistance to government and skepticism of it,” Hutchinson said. “But you look at the breadth of support here in Arkansas for President Trump, and you have rural voters, you have minority voters and their hesitancy is worrisome, not just here but all across the country.” “And I expect, as a country, we’ll get the 50 percent vaccination rate of the population, but we’re going to have a harder time getting from 50 percent to 70 percent, and it’s about overcoming the skepticism,” he added. However, as National Review‘s Jim Geraghty noted earlier this week, while a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey showed that nearly half of Republican men said they wouldn’t choose to be vaccinated if a vaccine was made available to them, that same survey also showed 24 percent of all self-identified Republicans 20 percent of all self-identified Republican men had already received the vaccine. “Self-identified Republican men made up 13 percent of the sample,” Geraghty writes. “So if slightly less than half of this demographic really does turn down the vaccine when offered, we’re looking at 6 to 7 percent of the overall adult population.” Asked if Trump should be more proactive in encouraging his supporters to receive the vaccine, Hutchinson said he is “delighted” that the president recently indicated that his supporters should get the vaccine. While Trump did not participate in a public service announcement with other former U.S. presidents that encouraged Americans to get vaccinated, Trump did support vaccination in an interview last week. “I don’t know the story behind as to why he wasn’t in the PSA with the other presidents,” Hutchinson said. “Any message is helpful and I think we have to have our leaders, we have to have sports figures, we have to have different representatives of our community, including our political leaders, say [the] vaccine is important.” Hutchinson also reiterated his plans to lift his state’s mask mandate by the end of March. He defended the decision to Bash, who asked why the mandate would be rescinded in light of evidence that has showed the efficacy of mask use in mitigating the spread of the virus. “We’re a year into this and we know so much more today than we did a year ago,” he said. “And so we had to educate people understand the importance of the mask, and I expect even though we take the mask mandate away that people will continue to use the mask when you cannot safely distance.”

  • Trump's Scottish golf course trashed the environment and locals fear his new one will do even more damage

    Officials in Scotland concluded last year that Trump's existing course had "destroyed" the sand dune system there.

  • Glock pistol disguised as toy Nerf gun seized in North Carolina drug raid

    A drug raid in North Carolina turned up narcotics, cash and plenty of guns – including a semiautomatic pistol well-disguised as a toy Nerf gun.

  • Billionaires, celebrities, and influencers from Mark Cuban to Lindsay Lohan are joining the NFT craze. Check out what they've auctioned.

    Musician Shawn Mendes, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and NFL player Rob Gronkowski have also started selling NFTs.

  • "One-in-100-year event": Thousands told to evacuate as Australia hit by record rains, flooding

    Australia's east coast is being hit by record rainfall, with flood warnings issued and a natural disaster declared for parts of the most populous state, New South Wales (NSW).Details: NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian told a briefing Sunday western Sydney faced a flooding event not seen for half a century, while parts of the Mid North Coast were facing a "one-in-100-year event."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Like atmospheric taps, Australia currently has two main sources of moisture: a tropical low over northern #WA, and a coastal trough off #NSW.These two moisture feeds (green/white shades in 🛰️loop) are merging, and will create a multi-state rain and storm band from Monday. pic.twitter.com/Zuusg3QQTr— Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) March 21, 2021 Thousands are under evacuation orders in NSW. "Potentially another 4,000 people may be asked to evacuate in and around ... parts of western Sydney," Berejiklian added.NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott told a briefing Sunday that 16 natural disaster declarations had been issued in NSW, and there could yet be more.Of note: Finance Minister Simon Birmingham told Sky News Sunday the floods would impact the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. "Clearly there will be expected disruptions for many freight and logistic movements across NSW as a result of these floods," he said.What they're saying: The Australian Bureau of Meteorolgy's (BOM) Agata Imielska told reporters the NSW Mid North Coast and Hunter regions had already seen rainfall records broken on Saturday by up to nearly eight inches."It's a very significant, record-breaking event with the rainfall that we have seen," Imielska said.While no deaths had been reported from the flooding, Elliott said "we are moving closer and closer to the inevitable fatality."The big picture: Much of Australia is being hit by heavy rains or under severe weather warnings. The state of Queensland was also at risk from flash-flooding, with 4.5 inches of rain falling in some parts Sunday.The usually dry central Australia was another region facing flash-flooding threats from heavy rains. Flashback: A year ago, Australia was reeling from catastrophic bushfires.#NSWRFS crews are assisting #NSWSES in a number of ways from clearing blocked drains to removing fallen trees and even flood rescue operations, as was undertaken yesterday in the Taree area. Stay safe and up to date by following @BOM_NSW and @NSWSES. (Video: Kathryn Elizabeth). pic.twitter.com/EFo3aokDXA— NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) March 21, 2021 Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • I flew from NYC to Boston, took the train back, and timed it to see which was faster. The result was closer than I expected.

    Both methods of travel succeeding in getting me between the two cities in less than four hours but I expected more a spread in the final result.

  • With LeBron James injured and out indefinitely, Lakers call for 'next man up'

    The Lakers could be without three starters indefinitely after LeBron James' right ankle injury. They play three big opponents this upcoming week too.

  • A Pennsylvania prosecutor making $60 per hour got demoted because of his DoorDash side gig - where drivers make $17 per hour

    He got caught driving for the food delivery service DoorDash during hours he was supposed to be doing his job as a prosecutor.

  • 'It's become a tinder': Miami Beach declares state of emergency for entertainment district due to spring breakers

    Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency due to an influx of spring breakers who have inundated the city.

  • NASCAR won’t penalize Noah Gragson for a pit road incident that caused a fight

    Xfinity drivers Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric threw punches following Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • The NCAA apologized after getting caught in a lie about the wildly different equipment provided to men's and women's basketball players

    The NCAA originally said the women's lackluster facilities could be blamed on "limited space," an excuse that was debunked by one basketball player.

  • A father dropped his 2-year-old daughter into the enclosure of an angry African bull elephant at San Diego Zoo

    The unidentified 25-year-old lost his grip on his 2-year-old daughter while trying to climb out of the enclosure, but both escaped uninjured.