Homeowners in South Fulton were charged for sanitation. Their mortgage companies were too.

Homeowners in the City of South Fulton and their mortgage companies both paid sanitation bills to the tax commissioner’s office.

It’s a double billing that South Fulton Councilwoman Hellen Willis told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln the city was not notified about.

“The city was not notified that mortgage companies were going to be sent sanitation bills,” Willis said.

South Fulton homeowner Ellen Miller-Mapp is one of hundreds of homeowners who received a paper bill for $233 from the Fulton County Tax Commissioner’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I called the mortgage company and asked them how did they receive the bill. It came from the tax commissioner,” Miller-Mapp said.

Miller-Mapp told Lincoln she did pay the bill, fearing her account would acquire fees if not paid before Sept. 30.

She says she was shocked to learn the county also sent her mortgage company the same bill, which they paid.

“The city should have told us about that and now they’re saying they didn’t know it,” she said.

Councilwoman Willis says the county told her mortgage companies did an electronic sweep, checking for outstanding charges. Companies who saw the sanitation charge paid the county out of escrow.

“Residents would need to seek a refund from the tax commissioner, the tax commissioner is not going to keep money they are not supposed to have,” Willis said.

TRENDING STORIES:

South Fulton is urging homeowners to check with their mortgage company to see if the fee has been paid. Willis says if your mortgage company has paid the county, don’t send in a fee.

If both you and your mortgage company paid the fee, Willis says individual homeowners will receive a refund from the tax commissioner.

Willis says the city is working with the county to figure out why bills were sent to both the mortgage company and the homeowners.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the county for a comment, but they have not responded.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: