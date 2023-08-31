Homeowners in Town 'N' Country deal with damage from Idalia
Homeowners living on Brunswick Lane in Town 'N' Country saw significant flooding as Hurricane Idalia moved through the Tampa Bay area.
Homeowners living on Brunswick Lane in Town 'N' Country saw significant flooding as Hurricane Idalia moved through the Tampa Bay area.
Tropical Storm Idalia is continuing to barrel through the southeastern U.S. on Thursday after it made landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm in Florida, leaving two men reportedly dead in its wake.
Extreme weather is increasing in frequency and severity. How to talk to kids about high temperatures, tornadoes, wildfires, hurricanes and more.
As Idalia churned northward of the Gulf of Mexico, it strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane, with experts forecasting that it will intensify to a Category 3 when it reaches land.
Hurricane Franklin is causing dangerous rip currents and huge waves along the U.S. East Coast ahead of Labor Day weekend. Here’s what to know about rip current safety.
"There really is a calming, sort of wisdom you receive with age,” says Smart. "You appreciate things a lot more."
Upgrade and organize your space with major deals on beds, dressers, tables, chairs, patio sets and more.
Ciryl Gane came into the UFC on a roll, but has now lost two of his last three fights and is looking to make changes.
What time is it? Time to get smart — and take advantage of these incredible deals.
Don't try to drive around Nebraska with a cow riding shotgun; the local cops have a low tolerance for bull****.
The USWNT star alluded to the decision after the team's loss to Sweden in the Women's World Cup Round of 16.
Another highlight: A top-rated 24-inch TV for just $65.
VanMoof, the flashy e-bike startup that skidded into bankruptcy this summer, has gotten back on its bike, so to speak. Today it was announced that Lavoie, which makes electric scooters, has acquired the business out of administration. “With its next generation of e-bikes, smart technology, innovative design, and loyal customer base, VanMoof and Lavoie fit together perfectly," said Eliott Wertheimer, Lavoie CEO, in a statement.
Our editors choose vehicles you can sleep in for a camping trip.
The Chinese economy continues to surprise to the downside. C-suite execs are noticing.
Keeping apace of the latest trends and innovation in climate tech and sustainability — an area that touches every industry and city — is nearly impossible. It's why we created the Sustainability Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 and invited the best and brightest minds to share their insights. The dedicated Sustainability Stage will cover the headwinds and challenges for startups seeking to raise capital, how cities are turning to innovation to adapt to and mitigate climate change, and the progress and opportunities within the worlds of fast fashion, energy and sustainable agriculture.
Ford will stop building the Edge, the Transit Connect, and the Escape to make room for more electric cars in its line-up.
Microsoft has announced that it will unbundle its Teams business collaboration software from its broader Office suite, following growing regulatory scrutiny and a complaint filed by rival Slack. Enterprise customers in the European Economic Area (EEA), which constitutes Switzerland and the 27 European Union (EU) members plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, will be able to purchase a Microsoft 365 or Office 365 subscription without Teams included, and will be charged at €2 per month less than before. Separately, Microsoft will offer Teams as a standalone product costing €5 per month, but only to new customers.
Garena is relaunching Free Fire in India, a year and a half after the popular mobile title was banned in the South Asian market over national security concerns. It has also appointed Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador in the country. The company said it has further localized Free Fire for the Indian market -- incorporating "unique content" and creating an environment that "encourage(s) a safe, healthy and fun gameplay experience" -- and will make the title available in the country on September 5.
Are you sitting down? Stop it. These desks can raise or lower with the push of a button. Your body will thank you.
Making smart financial moves and finding the right personal loan lender may make it possible for you to qualify for a personal loan after bankruptcy.