Homeowners yell at man trying to save neighbor's life on their lawn

As a driver convulsed in his car in their front yard, the owners of the home started yelling at a lawn worker who rushed to the man's aid, according to authorities in Florida.

"Get the man out of here," the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the homeowners told the good Samaritan. "Have him die somewhere else."

The agency recounted the "very sad moment" in a post on its Facebook page on Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, the lawn worker, identified in the post as Tony, was walking to work on Monday when he saw the driver having a seizure in his car. He ran toward the moving vehicle on Dunes Road and grabbed the car's fender in an attempt to stop it from rolling farther down the street, officials said. The car finally stopped in the homeowners' yard.

A Palm Beach man known as Tony, has been recognized by local community for saving another man's life. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

The convulsing driver was "in terrible shape" when Tony got to him, according to the sheriff's office. The car's windows were up and the doors locked, so Tony started screaming and begging for someone to help, authorities said.

That is when the homeowners told him to "get off our lawn," according to the Facebook post.

Tony recognized the driver, remembered he lived nearby and ran down the street to the man's house, where he was able to reach the driver's wife and call 911.

"Because of Tony’s actions, we received a call yesterday from the man he helped," officials said in the post. "The man called us to ask for Tony’s phone number. The man said, “I want to talk to Tony ... He saved my life.”

That meeting occurred on Wednesday.

"The grateful man and his wife went and found Tony, and gave him a hug," the sheriff's office said.