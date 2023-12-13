Homeownership dream nears reality for Alexandria woman thanks to non-profit

The homebuyer for this house at 1923 East Texas Avenue said she'll be able to watch her great-grandchildren play out in the spacious backyard from the window. She plans to put her barbecue pit in the back and add a storage shed.

Her wish is to spend Christmas in her new home on East Texas Avenue. It will be the first house she has ever owned.

“My daughter was so happy, she was crying, ‘Momma, I’m so glad to see you got a house now.' It was always my dream,” said the homebuyer who didn’t want to be named because she hasn’t told all her friends and she wanted to be the one to tell them first.

Her house is one of three constructed as part of the Inner-City Revitalization Corporations’s Texas Avenue Homeownership Project. Another house was also completed on Chestnut Street, said Barbara Dashiell, executive director of the non-profit.

Dashiell said they are trying to make the homebuyer’s wish come true and she can hopefully be in her new home by Christmas.

“Everything is at the lender’s so hopefully she’ll get a Christmas present,” said Dashiell. “Nobody wants to move during Christmas but she said, ‘I will!’”

An open house was recently held at the new houses at 1915, 1919 and 1923 East Texas Avenue to show people that there are affordable homes in Alexandria, she said.

“This is our seventh project that we’ve done this year,” said Dashiell.

IRC has built about 40 homes in Alexandria and Pineville for homeowners who are low to moderate income families who are within Housing and Urban Development (HUD) guidelines, she said. They pre-qualify buyers, help them with their credit and then connect them with a lender when they are credit ready.

Through IRC, homebuyers can get up to $30,000 and up to an another additional $30,000 from a program with the Louisiana Housing Corporation if they qualify, said Dashiell.

Buyers have to go through an 8-hour homebuyer education. Then they are given post-training after they get into the home, she said.

IRC stays in contact with the new homeowners to make sure they understand how everything works, how to keep saving and how keep good credit.

“It’s just a beautiful home. It’s so beautiful,” said a homebuyer as she walked through the house. She likes the space that of the 1,398 square foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom home because with more rooms, she’ll be able to move around better.

"Even through the housing crisis, none of our people have ever foreclosed so we do make homes affordable so that it’s within their budget,” she said.

Interest rates are high right now but Dashiell says she tells homeowners that if they continue to have good credit, they can refinance when the interest rates are low.

“They not only get a home, but they get training on how to stay in a home,” said Dashiell.

“It’s just a beautiful home. It’s so beautiful,” said a homebuyer as she walked through the house.

She likes the space that of the 1,398 square foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom home because with more rooms, she’ll be able to move around better.

The house also has a carport where her car will be sheltered. Having that was her best dream because she said everytime she would get a car, she would find a box of chicken on it or something else that someone had thrown on it and it would scratch it up. With a carport, she won’t have to worrry about that.

“I’ve got a covered carport,” she proudly declared.

She also likes the big backyard. It’s bare now but it will be planted with grass seeds.

“I’m going to put my barbecue pit back here. I’m going to get me a little shed, a little storage house back there. I just can’t name everything,” she said. “My great-grandkids, they are twins, 7-year-olds. I can put them back here. They can play during the summer months. And I can see them from that window.”

She already knows the neighbor next door to the house.

“She is so sweet. My sister’s husband used to work with her brother at Dresser many years ago,” she said. “She can grow stuff like that. She’s got that green thumb.”

She is just glad to have a good neighbor and plans to be one herself.

“I’m just happy about it. The words are happy, happy, happy,” she said about becoming a homeowner.

For more information about Inner-City Revitalization Corporation, visit innercityrevitalization.com

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Alexandria woman's homeownership dream nears reality thanks to non-profit