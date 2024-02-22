Homeownership rates for minority groups trend up in Arizona but challenges still exist
With its rapidly growing population and home values at one time far below neighboring California, Arizona has been an attractive place to look for the homeownership part of the American dream. The National Association of Realtors Snapshot of Race and Home Buying in America report shows homeownership rates have been increasing for all Americans in major racial and ethnic census categories. Even with the increase, however, disparities in growth do exist as well as challenges to home affordability.