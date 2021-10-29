Homer City man arrested for possession of suspected opioids, crystal meth

Oct. 29—A Homer City man is charged with drug- and gun-related violations after he was found in possession of suspected opioids and methamphetamine Tuesday in Indiana County.

State police at the Indiana County station charged Brian Scott Davenport, 31, with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and illegal possession of a firearm, along with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Troopers say they encountered Davenport at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday while responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of 286 Auto Repair in Center Township. Davenport and a female occupant appeared to be asleep in the Honda CR-V, police said.

The troopers learned that Davenport was wanted by Blairsville police for allegedly fleeing from a police officer and for three other summary violations stemming from an Oct. 14 incident.

Police said they found Davenport in possession of a small plastic baggie containing suspected crystal methamphetamine and about $2,400 in cash.

A further search of the Honda turned up suspected opioids and methamphetamine, more cash, four cell phones and a 9 mm pistol with a magazine containing six rounds of ammunition, police said. Also seized were various drug paraphernalia including a scale, a glass pipe, syringes and unused stamp bags and plastic baggies.

According to court documents, Davenport was arraigned before District Judge Susanne Steffee and was placed in the Indiana County jail after failing to post $100,000 bail. He faces a Nov. 9 preliminary hearing.

The female occupant of the vehicle was released pending further investigation, police said.

