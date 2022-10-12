Homer man charged with raping woman at Oakwood home

Oct. 11—A Homer man has been accused of raping a woman at an Oakwood home, according to authorities.

Joseph Jaman Lindsey, 41, was charged with rape and booked Monday, Oct. 10, in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 7:40 a.m. Monday to a residence on Poplar Springs Road.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Derreck Booth said investigators believe Lindsey raped a 39-year-old woman between 5-6 a.m. that morning.

Booth said Lindsey did not previously know the woman, and neither of them lived at the house. The home was a short-term rental where both people were acquainted with the people at the home, Booth said.

Booth said Lindsey ran from the home after the alleged rape.

"While en route to the call, deputies located Lindsey on Sloan Mill Road," Booth wrote in an email.

The case is still under investigation.