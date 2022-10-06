Homer teen accused of TikTok threats that prompted Kenai Peninsula school lockdowns

Oct. 6—A 16-year-old Homer boy was arrested Tuesday after he threatened to commit a school shooting on a TikTok livestream, prompting some school lockdowns, Alaska State Troopers say.

Troopers said the FBI contacted them just before 8 a.m. Tuesday to report the boy "had made multiple comments on a TikTok livestream earlier that morning threatening to commit a school shooting."

The teen, who was not identified, also made additional threatening statements toward the person conducting the livestream, troopers said.

Troopers say they contacted the Homer Police Department and Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, which placed schools on the southern end of the Kenai Peninsula into a soft lockdown, which generally involves exterior doors being locked as classes continue normally.

Lockdowns ended once the teen was taken into custody after being interviewed at his home, troopers said. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree terroristic threatening and remanded at the Kenai Peninsula Youth Facility.