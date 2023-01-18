Homeritz Corporation Berhad (KLSE:HOMERIZ) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Homeritz Corporation Berhad (KLSE:HOMERIZ) will increase its dividend on the 10th of March to MYR0.01, which is 67% higher than last year's payment from the same period of MYR0.006. This takes the annual payment to 3.9% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Homeritz Corporation Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, prior to this announcement, Homeritz Corporation Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 25.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 27%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.016 total annually to MYR0.02. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.3% per annum over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Homeritz Corporation Berhad hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. While EPS growth is quite low, Homeritz Corporation Berhad has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 12% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

In Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Homeritz Corporation Berhad has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

