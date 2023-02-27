HomeRoots Partners with Kuehne+Nagel to streamline Transportation and Fulfilment Options for Customers

Streamlining Logistics and B2B Commerce

FEB 27, 2022 – HomeRoots, a B2B e-commerce furniture and home decor platform, announced today that it has formed a partnership with Kuehne+Nagel, one of the world’s largest freight forwarding company. This partnership will allow HomeRoots’ customers to purchase competitive container and air freight services that include a comprehensive one-stop solution to quoting, booking, and tracking freight services. This partnership will help facilitate HomeRoots need for speed in getting goods to market, but also helps HomeRoots offer low carbon shipment options for a more sustainable future.

“Our customers, especially mid-size independent hoteliers expect more efficient ways to purchase Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment. They want a B2B online experience that is just like shopping for their own homes. Collaborating with HomeRoots allows Kuehne+Nagel to take a boutique logistics service offering to next level, while increasing opportunities for HomeRoots beyond the typical retail business.” says Holger Altvater; Global Head of Hospitality Logistics.

Gil Bar-Lev, CEO of HomeRoots said that “HomeRoots' partnership with Kuehne-Nagel puts the two companies ahead of the competition. There are very few selling platforms that provide logistics solutions on such a scale. The opportunity to work with Kuehne-Nagel is exciting for multiple reasons. HomeRoots' partners will be able to benefit from efficient logistics solutions via Kuehne+Nagel solid network, its leading market position and sustainable product portfolio.” This also allows manufacturers and factories that did not have the capabilities or the know-how, to enter the U.S. market. Conversely, Kuehne+Nagel existing customers who are currently importing furniture and home décor items will can collaborate with an even larger sector of customers that includes HomeRoots ever growing U.S. based sales channel of customers.

According to Reuters, 70% of U.S. economic activity results in merchandise derived from ocean container shipments. Many of these shipments are plagued with difficulties, delays, and lack of transparency that make international exchange difficult. Bar-Lev said “Our goal is for our customers who order containers to be able to do so by adding items to their cart on the HomeRoots platform and completing checkout like the end consumer ordering grocery items. The existing process which is highly complex and high touch will be completely transformed. This is a real game-changer.”

“Kuehne+Nagel allows us to bring direct access to the next evolution of premier freight service and options to our customers and suppliers” said Diane Narwid, VP of Merchandising from HomeRoots. We relish the opportunity to help ease the pain points our customers and factories might be experiencing in terms of getting goods safely, quickly, and competitively into the US.

This partnership will play a valuable role in allowing HomeRoots to be the ultimate one-stop-shop for B2B online sales of furniture and home decor products, but also open doors to additional industry and logistics brokering opportunities.

About Kuehne+Nagel

With over 80,000 employees at almost 1,300 locations in over 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in sea logistics, air logistics, road logistics and contract logistics, with a clear focus on integrated logistics solutions.

About HomeRoots

HomeRoots is the market leader in B2B sales of Furniture, Home Decor, Rugs, & Lighting products. HomeRoots offers an ever-growing e-catalog of products IN STOCK and ready to ship to your location or direct to your customer. HomeRoots customers range from interior designers and hospitality projects to small and large e-commerce/brick and mortar retailers. HomeRoots mission is to offer an unparalleled breadth of assortment at competitive pricing and to make the B2B online shopping experience as easy as the B2C online shopping experience. For more information, please visit https://www.homeroots.co/

