Late homers push Royals past Mariners

Jorge Soler hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Kansas City Royals rallied to defeat the host Seattle Mariners 6-4 Monday night in a matchup of last-place teams.

Martin Maldonado also homered for the Royals, who won for just the 10th time in 35 road games this season. They were the last team in the majors to reach double digits in victories away from home.

With two outs in the eighth, Alex Gordon grounded a single into left field against Mariners right-hander Anthony Bass (1-2). Soler then went deep to right-center field, his 19th home run of the season, for a 5-4 lead.

Royals left-hander Brian Flynn (1-0) got the victory with two scoreless innings in relief of starter Danny Duffy, who went five innings. Flynn allowed one hit, walked one and struck out four. Jake Diekman threw a scoreless eighth, and right-hander Ian Kennedy pitched a shutout ninth for his eighth save.

Tom Murphy hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning to give the Mariners a 4-2 lead. It was the eighth home run in 27 games for Murphy, the Mariners' backup catcher who was acquired from San Francisco after the season began.

The Seattle bullpen spoiled a strong effort from Tommy Milone. The left-hander pitched 6 1/3 innings after taking over for opener Tayler Scott with two outs in the first, after the Royals had already scored once and had runners on first and third.

Milone let in an inherited runner, and he allowed one run on three hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Duffy gave up four runs on seven hits for the Royals. He walked three and struck out four.

The Royals took the early lead on run-scoring singles by Cheslor Cuthbert and Jorge Bonifacio in the first, after Whit Merrifield led off with a single and Soler walked with two outs.

The Mariners got one run back in the fourth after Murphy led off with a single and took third on a single by Kyle Seager. Dee Gordon brought Murphy home on a fielder's choice.

Seattle took the lead in the fifth after walks to J.P. Crawford and Daniel Vogelbach. With two outs, Murphy homered to center.

The Royals pulled within 4-3 in the seventh as Bonifacio led off with a double, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Maldonado's sacrifice fly.

Maldonado hit a solo shot in the ninth off Seattle right-hander Gerson Bautista.

--Field Level Media