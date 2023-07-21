Homerville man convicted in Lanier County drug operation

Jul. 21—LAKELAND — A Homerville man may spend the rest of his life in prison following his conviction Tuesday of methamphetamine possession, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Dennis Thompson, 40, of Homerville was convicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a justice department statement.

He faces anywhere from 10 years in prison to life imprisonment, to be followed by five years of supervised release and a $10,000,000 fine, court officials said. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 15.

Thompson was under surveillance for distributing methamphetamine by Lanier County Sheriff's Office investigators in August 2020, the justice department said. An informant told investigators Thompson would be carrying a large amount of illegal drugs into Lanier County on Aug. 30, 2020, and would be driving on U.S. 221.

Deputies attempted to pull Thompson over but he fled, leading deputies on a high-speed chase in excess of 100 miles per hour for several miles, court officials said.

The pursuit continued into Atkinson County, where the vehicle finally came to a stop. A drug dog alerted to the odor of drugs inside Thompson's car. Officers found 976 grams of methamphetamine inside a bag in the car.

Thompson acquired the methamphetamine in Atlanta to distribute in Lanier County, according to the justice department.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Lanier County Sheriff's Office.

"We are appreciative of the cooperative efforts from all our partners to help bring this case to a close," Lanier County Sheriff Nick Norton said in the statement. "It is this kind of cooperation that makes our streets a safer place."

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.