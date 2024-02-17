Homes in Bristol County sold at same prices recently: See how much here

Newly released data for November shows that potential buyers and sellers in Bristol County saw houses sell for the same as the previous month's median sale price of $460,000.

The median home sold for $460,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means November, the most recent month for which figures are available, was flat to October.

Compared to November 2022, the median home sale price was up 10.8% at $460,000 compared to $415,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.heraldnews.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $480,000 median selling price in Bristol County was $480,000 this November, the same as October. Since November 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 10.3% from a median of $435,000.

Seven single family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 12 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in November 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 15.2% in sales price during November to a median of $380,000 from $330,000 in October. Compared to November 2022, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was up 15.2% from $330,000. Four​ condominiums or townhomes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to eight recorded transactions of at least $1 million in November 2022.

In November, the number of recorded sales in Bristol County dropped by 75.5% since November 2022 from 1,415 to 347. All residential home sales totaled to $181.7 million.

In Massachusetts, homes sold at a median of $555,552 during November, up 0.1% from $555,142 in October. There were 4,997 recorded sales across the state during November, down 67% from 15,129 recorded sales in November 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Massachusetts decreased by 1.4% from $3.7 billion in October to $3.6 billion this November.

Out of all residential home sales in Massachusetts, 14.25% of homes sold for at least $1 million in November, up from 10.85% in November 2022.

Sales prices of single-family homes across Massachusetts the same as $580,000 in October. Since November 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 16% from $500,000.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose 1% from a median of $495,000 in October to $500,000 during November. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 12.4% from the median of $445,000 in November 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

