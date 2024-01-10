Homes with crumbling foundations in Conn. eligible for grant funds for repairs

While Connecticut has had the Connecticut Foundations Solutions Indemnity Company (CFSIC) for awhile now, it doesn’t fund all the costs associated with a foundation repair. However, there’s a new program to help fill the gap.

The Crumbling Foundation Remediation and Restoration Program started taking applications in December. The grant program is designed to help fund ancillary costs for low- and medium-income households for their foundation repairs. This includes funding the sidewalk and deck repairs, as well as landscaping from digging the ground up to fix the basement, according to U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney’s Office.

The program, administered through the Capitol Region Council of Governments, specifies that eligibility is for single family households making $66,150 or less and a family of four making $94,500 or less. A household can receive up to $32,000 from the program, which is currently funded for $2 million. These funds can only be awarded for new contracts, Rep. Courtney’s Office stated in a press release.

An example of a crumbling foundation affected by pyrrhotite.

Crumbling foundations have been an issue in CT

Crumbling foundations have been an issue for some time in Eastern Connecticut, especially Northeastern Connecticut, and this additional assistance is needed, as the average cost is around $130,000 per foundation, Northeastern Connecticut Council of Governments Director John Filchak said.

“The whole thing is very expensive,” he said.

Many homes had concrete with pyrrhotite in it, which causes a reaction that causes foundations to crumble years after the fact. This is due to the metal rusting and causing cracks, Courtney said.

Awareness picked up in 2016, and insurance companies were sued for not covering the claims, but the courts sided with the insurance companies, as policies had only covered sudden collapse. The state created CFSIC to fund the foundation repairs, and has funded repairs of over 900 homes at this point. However, the new funding covers the adjacent costs that Connecticut Foundation Solutions doesn’t cover, Courtney said.

“There’s some people who think that everyone who owns a home can afford to pay these extra costs, but for people on social security or a pension, people have walked away from doing the repairs due to the extra costs,” he said.

Crumbling foundations affect communities

Crumbling foundations also affect the towns they are in, as the deterioration means less in property taxes, Filchak said.

“It’s a double hit in those cases,” he said.

Ashford and Union have been the towns most affected in NECCOG’s area, but the impact has also been seen in Woodstock, Pomfret and Chaplin, Filchak said.

The material in the bad concrete was sourced back to a single quarry, but it’s been going into concrete for houses from the 1980s until the 2000s, Courtney said.

Scope of problem unknown

“It’s unknown how many homes are impacted,” he said. “It’s less than what we originally estimated, but if you’re one of them, it’s a big deal.”

Since the foundation issues typically don’t happen immediately, problems with crumbling pyrrhotite foundations may arise for years. Locally, UConn has started a testing program for the aggregate, and officials at the state and federal level have been good about advocating for the households affected, Filchak said.

Based on communications with CFSIC, the foundation repairs are expected to go on through the 2020s, Courtney said.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Connecticut program funds pyrrhotite-damaged foundation repairs