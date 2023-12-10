Homes Destroyed After Deadly Tornado Strikes Northern Tennessee

Debris from destroyed homes littered the streets in Clarksville, Tennessee, on December 10, a day after a deadly tornado hit Montgomery County.

Footage recorded by Christian M Chevres shows the aftermath of the storm, as destroyed homes, fallen trees, and overturned cars are seen across a residential neighborhood. In one of Chevres’s drone videos, a trampoline can be seen caught high up in a tree.

Montgomery County confirmed three fatalities, including one child, on Saturday. Local news reported on Sunday that 62 people were injured from the storm, and 9 of them were in critical condition.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts declared a state of emergency, stating that the city would be under curfew for both Saturday and Sunday.

According to a power outage tracker, over 12,000 Montgomery County residents were without power as of 1 pm local time on Sunday. Credit: Christian M Chevres/Chris Weather Chasing via Storyful