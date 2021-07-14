Homes destroyed, threatened by Oregon wildfire

In Oregon, the lightning-sparked Bootleg Fire that has destroyed at least 20 homes was raging through lands north of the California border Wednesday. At least 2,000 homes were threatened by flames. (July 14)

