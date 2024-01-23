Homes evacuated due to huge fire at music festival business warehouse

People have been evacuated from their homes after a huge fire broke out at a nearby warehouse business.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said the blaze started at the building in Stockport Road, Hyde, at 21:30 GMT on Monday.

Five crews "worked to extinguish the fire" and helped the evacuation, according to GMFRS.

The firm based in the warehouse designs sets for festivals such as Manchester's Parklife and Kendal Calling.

The area in Tameside remained cordoned off on Tuesday morning, with fire crews still at the scene.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk