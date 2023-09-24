Homes flooded amid water main break, Ophelia's rain

A water main broke early Saturday morning, coupled with heavy rain from Tropical Storm Ophelia, causing extensive damage to houses in Nottingham. Residents in the 4400 block of Fullerton Avenue told 11 News they woke up around 5:30 a.m. to multiple feet of water in their basements. A resident, Patrick Wood, sent photos into 11 News that showed his basement completely flooded. In their three years of living on Fullerton Avenue, Josh Saylor and his wife told 11 News they've never seen this much water in their basement.

