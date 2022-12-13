Is Homes & Holiday AG's (FRA:HHHA) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Homes & Holiday (FRA:HHHA) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 35% over the last three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Homes & Holiday's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Homes & Holiday is:

34% = €61k ÷ €179k (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every €1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated €0.34 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Homes & Holiday's Earnings Growth And 34% ROE

To begin with, Homes & Holiday has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 9.9% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 43% net income growth seen by Homes & Holiday over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Homes & Holiday's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 3.1% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Homes & Holiday's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Homes & Holiday Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Homes & Holiday doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Homes & Holiday's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. To know the 4 risks we have identified for Homes & Holiday visit our risks dashboard for free.

