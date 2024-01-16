Homes in Nettles Island flooded after storms move through Hutchinson Island

TechCrunch

2024 has arrived, and with it, a renewed interest in artificial intelligence, which seems like it'll probably continue to enjoy at least middling hype throughout the year. Of course, it's being cheerled by techno-zealot billionaires and the flunkies bunked within their cosy islands of influence, primarily in Silicon Valley – and derided by fabulists who stand to gain from painting the still-fictional artificial general intelligence (AGI) as humanity's ur-bogeyman for the ages.