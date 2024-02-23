Homes in Petersburg city sold for higher prices recently: See how much here

Newly released data for November shows that potential buyers and sellers in Petersburg city saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sale price of $154,000.

The median home sold for $190,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means November, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 23.4% from October.

Compared to November 2022, the median home sale price was up 120.9% at $190,000 compared to $86,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.progress-index.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $190,000 median selling price in Petersburg city was up 23.4% in November from $154,000 the month prior. Since November 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 120.9% from a median of $86,000.

No single-family homes sold for at least $1 million or more during the month.

In November, the number of recorded sales in Petersburg city dropped by 49.3% since November 2022 from 71 to 36. All residential home sales totaled to $6.3 million.

In Virginia, homes sold at a median of $365,010 during November, down 3.8% from $379,493 in October. There were 7,169 recorded sales across the state during November, down 20.2% from 8,985 recorded sales in November 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Virginia decreased by 13.8% from $4.1 billion in October to $3.5 billion this November.

Out of all residential home sales in Virginia, 7.35% of homes sold for at least $1 million in November, up from 6.03% in November 2022.

Sales prices of single-family homes across Virginia decreased by 1.4% from a median of $370,000 in October to $364,996 in November. Since November 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 4.3% from $349,979.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 5.6% from a median of $394,175 in October to $372,000 during November. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 0.5% from the median of $370,000 in November 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Homes in Petersburg city sold for higher prices recently: See how much here