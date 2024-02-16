Homes in Shasta County sold for lower prices recently: See how much here

Newly released data for November shows that potential buyers and sellers in Shasta County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $392,500.

The median home sold for $352,500, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means November, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 10.2% from October.

Compared to November 2022, the median home sale price was up 8.5% at $352,500 compared to $325,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $355,000 median selling price in Shasta County was down 10.1% in November from $395,000 the month prior. Since November 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 9.2% from a median of $325,000.

Two single family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to two recorded transactions of at least $1 million in November 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 5.8% in sales price during November to a median of $273,250 from $290,000 in October. Compared to November 2022, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was down 13.3% from $315,000. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more during November.

In November, the number of recorded sales in Shasta County dropped by 15.5% since November 2022 from 161 to 136. All residential home sales totaled to $51.4 million.

In California, homes sold at a median of $714,991 during November, down 1.6% from $726,315 in October. There were 21,559 recorded sales across the state during November, down 7% from 23,189 recorded sales in November 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in California decreased by 14.2% from $35.5 billion in October to $30.5 billion this November.

Out of all residential home sales in California, 30.95% of homes sold for at least $1 million in November, up from 27.7% in November 2022.

Sales prices of single-family homes across California decreased by 1.3% from a median of $730,041 in October to $720,634 in November. Since November 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 6.8% from $675,000.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 2.3% from a median of $711,358 in October to $695,000 during November. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is down 0.6% from the median of $699,321 in November 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

