Homes in Shawnee County sold for higher prices recently. Here's at look at data

Newly released data for November shows that potential buyers and sellers in Shawnee County saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sale price of $190,000.

The median home sold for $200,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means November, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 5.3% from October.

Compared to November 2022, the median home sale price was down 7.5% at $200,000 compared to $216,191.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $203,199 median selling price in Shawnee County was up 3.7% in November from $196,000 the month prior. Since November 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was down 6.9% from a median of $218,250.

One single family home sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to zero recorded transactions of at least $1 million in November 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 30% in sales price during November to a median of $117,187 from $90,125 in October. Compared to November 2022, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was down 11.1% from $131,774. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more during November.

In November, the number of recorded sales in Shawnee County rose by 1.4% since November 2022 from 297 to 301. All residential home sales totaled to $44.1 million.

In Kansas, homes sold at a median of $250,267 during November, down 3.1% from $258,218 in October. There were 2,836 recorded sales across the state during November, up 1.9% from 2,784 recorded sales in November 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Kansas decreased by 8.5% from $545 million in October to $498.4 million this November.

Out of all residential home sales in Kansas, 1.02% of homes sold for at least $1 million in November, down from 1.29% in November 2022.

Sales prices of single-family homes across Kansas decreased by 3.5% from a median of $263,544 in October to $254,250 in November. Since November 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was down 3.3% from $262,814.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose 2.4% from a median of $185,518 in October to $190,000 during November. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 3.3% from the median of $184,002 in November 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

