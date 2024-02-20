Homes in St. Joseph County sold for higher prices recently: See how much here

Newly released data for November shows that potential buyers and sellers in St. Joseph County saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sale price of $188,325.

The median home sold for $206,125, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means November, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 9.5% from October.

Compared to November 2022, the median home sale price was up 13.3% at $206,125 compared to $181,875.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.southbendtribune.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $206,250 median selling price in St. Joseph County was up 9.5% in November from $188,325 the month prior. Since November 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was up 13.4% from a median of $181,875.

Sixteen single family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to seven recorded transactions of at least $1 million in November 2022.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 0.8% in sales price during November to a median of $179,250 from $177,875 in October. Compared to November 2022, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was up 15% from $155,937. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more during November.

In November, the number of recorded sales in St. Joseph County dropped by 18.3% since November 2022 from 497 to 406. All residential home sales totaled to $69 million.

In Indiana, homes sold at a median of $228,720 during November, down 0.2% from $229,238 in October. There were 8,515 recorded sales across the state during November, down 17.6% from 10,331 recorded sales in November 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Indiana decreased by 11.9% from $1.7 billion in October to $1.5 billion this November.

Out of all residential home sales in Indiana, 1.32% of homes sold for at least $1 million in November, up from 0.67% in November 2022.

Sales prices of single-family homes across Indiana decreased by 0.5% from a median of $230,002 in October to $228,954 in November. Since November 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 1.8% from $225,000.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose 4.5% from a median of $215,625 in October to $225,312 during November. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 9.2% from the median of $206,250 in November 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

