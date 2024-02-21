Homes teeter on the edge of collapse after rain in Bolivia

STORY: A local woman told Reuters that on Tuesday night (February 20) the Irpavi River began to swallow the 82 feet (25 meters) separating her house from the waterbed, damaging her home and keeping her family on vigil throughout the night.

Several buildings in the area are still at risk of being washed away. Authorities mobilized workers and heavy machinery to different areas of La Paz to carry out mitigation and emergency works.

Bolivia's National Service of Meteorology and Hydrology (Senamhi) said that in February 2024, the accumulated rainfall reached 5.5 inches (140.4 millimeters) and exceeded the normal accumulated rainfall of 18.5 gallons per square yard (83.8 liters per square meter).