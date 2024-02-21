Homes in Tompkins County sold for lower prices recently: See how much here

Newly released data for November shows that potential buyers and sellers in Tompkins County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $310,000.

The median home sold for $285,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means November, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 8.1% from October.

Compared to November 2022, the median home sale price was up 5.6% at $285,000 compared to $270,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $265,000 median selling price in Tompkins County was down 14.8% in November from $311,000 the month prior. Since November 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was down 2.6% from a median of $272,000.

No single-family homes sold for at least $1 million or more during the month.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 388.6% in sales price during November to a median of $596,250 from $122,034 in October. Compared to November 2022, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was up 231.3% from $180,000. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more during November.

In November, the number of recorded sales in Tompkins County dropped by 32.8% since November 2022 from 64 to 43. All residential home sales totaled to $15.2 million.

In New York, homes sold at a median of $355,946 during November, down 7.5% from $385,000 in October. There were 9,431 recorded sales across the state during November, down 26.3% from 12,789 recorded sales in November 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in New York decreased by 14.4% from $7.9 billion in October to $6.8 billion this November.

Out of all residential home sales in New York, 12.5% of homes sold for at least $1 million in November, up from 11.85% in November 2022.

Sales prices of single-family homes across New York decreased by 10.1% from a median of $344,828 in October to $310,166 in November. Since November 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was down 20.5% from $390,138.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose 1.4% from a median of $499,387 in October to $506,527 during November. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 3.6% from the median of $489,013 in November 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Homes in Tompkins County sold for lower prices in November 2023