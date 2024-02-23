Homes in Wood County sold for lower prices recently. See how much they changed.

Newly released data for November 2023 shows that potential buyers and sellers in Wood County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $188,500.

The median home sold for $172,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means November, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 8.8% from October 2023.

Compared to November 2022, the median home sale price was down 3.1% at $172,000 compared to $177,500.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale and aren't directly comparable to listing data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $172,000 median selling price in Wood County was down 9.5% in November from $190,000 the month prior. Since November 2022, the sale price of single-family homes was down 4.4% from a median of $180,000.

In November, the number of recorded sales in Wood County rose by 42.6% since November 2022 from 54 to 77. All residential home sales totaled to $14.5 million.

In Wisconsin, homes sold at a median of $269,608 during November, up 1.7% from $265,058 in October. There were 3,895 recorded sales across the state during November, down 10.6% from 4,356 recorded sales in November 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Wisconsin decreased by 11.1% from $1.4 billion in October to $1.3 billion in November.

Out of all residential home sales in Wisconsin, 2.16% of homes sold for at least $1 million in November, up from 1.68% in November 2022.

Sales prices of single-family homes across Wisconsin decreased by 1.2% from a median of $275,000 in October to $271,700 in November. Since November 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 6.9% from $254,206.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose 11.6% from a median of $229,900 in October to $256,500 in November. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 6.9% from the median of $240,000 in November 2022.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices and then dividing it by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

