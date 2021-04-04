What Homes Will Be Worth in Your State by the End of 2021

With so much uncertainty surrounding the housing market, many Americans may be afraid that buying or selling a house is too risky of a move to make. A recession isn’t great news for buyers, especially with the average family unable to afford a home in many parts of the country as it is. Prospective homebuyers are also concerned about their ability to make mortgage payments. But with all of these economic anxieties, how will you know when it’s a good time to make a move? If you’re debating on whether to buy or sell a home, the best financial choice will depend on the home value forecast in your state.

According to the latest home value forecast data from Zillow, the median home value in the U.S. is $262,604; but Zillow is predicting an increase of nearly 8% within the next year.

To figure out the value of homes in 2021 across the country, GOBankingRates analyzed median home values from October 2020 using Zillow’s forecast tool to predict the increase or decrease in home values by state. The study ranked each state according to its median home value, beginning with the lowest.

It is important to note that GOBankingRates used the median home value instead of the median home price by state, because value accounts for more factors, such as comparable home sales and inspections. Median home value is an estimate of what the property is actually worth, while the median list price is based on demand and listing agent.

Find out what homes will be worth in your state by the end of 2021.

Last updated: March 26, 2021

Row of homes in downtown Charleston, West Virginia.
Row of homes in downtown Charleston, West Virginia.

50. West Virginia

  • Median home value in 2020: $109,182

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 6.7%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $116,497

View to small American town.
View to small American town.

49. Mississippi

  • Median home value in 2020: $135,563

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.0%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $145,052

Oklahoma house
Oklahoma house

48. Oklahoma

  • Median home value in 2020: $140,270

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $150,931

Row of colorful garden homes with two stories and white pillars in suburban neighborhood of Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Row of colorful garden homes with two stories and white pillars in suburban neighborhood of Fayetteville, Arkansas.

47. Arkansas

  • Median home value in 2020: $141,806

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.2%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $152,016

Kentucky, homes, houses, neighborhoods, real estate
Kentucky, homes, houses, neighborhoods, real estate

46. Kentucky

  • Median home value in 2020: $155,599

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $167,425

Iowa home
Iowa home

45. Iowa

  • Median home value in 2020: $158,002

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 6.7%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $168,588

Alabama house
Alabama house

44. Alabama

  • Median home value in 2020: $156,544

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.1%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $169,224

Three houses in a Cleveland, Ohio neighborhood.
Three houses in a Cleveland, Ohio neighborhood.

43. Ohio

  • Median home value in 2020: $162,933

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.0%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $175,968

A house amidst the fields of grain in the midwest in the early evening.
A house amidst the fields of grain in the midwest in the early evening.

42. Kansas

  • Median home value in 2020: $167,248

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.5%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $179,792

41. Indiana

  • Median home value in 2020: $167,897

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.7%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $180,825

Missouri, homes, houses, neighborhoods, real estate
Missouri, homes, houses, neighborhoods, real estate

40. Missouri

  • Median home value in 2020: $173,541

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.9%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $187,251

New Orleans, LA USA - April 22, 2016: Typical homes of the Broadmoor residential area in New Orleans, Louisiana.
New Orleans, LA USA - April 22, 2016: Typical homes of the Broadmoor residential area in New Orleans, Louisiana.

39. Louisiana

  • Median home value in 2020: $177,990

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.2%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $190,805

Detroit, Michigan, USA - streets of east side Detroit.
Detroit, Michigan, USA - streets of east side Detroit.

38. Michigan

  • Median home value in 2020: $186,144

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.2%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $201,408

modern beach homes on a sunny day.
modern beach homes on a sunny day.

37. Nebraska

  • Median home value in 2020: $189,034

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.4%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $203,023

Tennessee, homes, houses, neighborhoods, real estate
Tennessee, homes, houses, neighborhoods, real estate

36. Tennessee

  • Median home value in 2020: $200,762

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.9%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $216,622

Wisconsin house
Wisconsin house

35. Wisconsin

  • Median home value in 2020: $202,197

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.0%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $218,373

Fort Mill, South Carolina, USA - June 6, 2014: The American Dream is pictured in this iconic image of a row of new, Victorian-style homes with a white picket fence in the Baxter Village neighborhood development located south of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Fort Mill, South Carolina, USA - June 6, 2014: The American Dream is pictured in this iconic image of a row of new, Victorian-style homes with a white picket fence in the Baxter Village neighborhood development located south of Charlotte, North Carolina.

34. South Carolina

  • Median home value in 2020: $204,820

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $220,386

Blue, Clear Sky, Color Image, Community, Electricity Pylon, GREEN, Grass, HOUSE, Horizontal, Mid Distance, Middle Class, Outdoors, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh - Pennsylvania, Residential District, Sky, Suburb, Tree, USA, Working Class, car, day, homes, houses, neighborhoods, nobody, real estate, three objects
Blue, Clear Sky, Color Image, Community, Electricity Pylon, GREEN, Grass, HOUSE, Horizontal, Mid Distance, Middle Class, Outdoors, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh - Pennsylvania, Residential District, Sky, Suburb, Tree, USA, Working Class, car, day, homes, houses, neighborhoods, nobody, real estate, three objects

33. Pennsylvania

  • Median home value in 2020: $211,224

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.9%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $227,911

Tree lined historic homes on the community road in Savannah Georgia USA.
Tree lined historic homes on the community road in Savannah Georgia USA.

32. Georgia

  • Median home value in 2020: $216,314

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $232,754

Illinois
Illinois

31. Illinois

  • Median home value in 2020: $217,672

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.5%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $233,997

North Carolina homes
North Carolina homes

30. North Carolina

  • Median home value in 2020: $219,690

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.8%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $236,826

New Mexico house
New Mexico house

29. New Mexico

  • Median home value in 2020: $219,406

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.0%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $236,958

Lead, United States - May 8, 2016: Historic residential Victorian style homes are actively used and abudant in this Western South Dakota Black Hills town.
Lead, United States - May 8, 2016: Historic residential Victorian style homes are actively used and abudant in this Western South Dakota Black Hills town.

28. South Dakota

  • Median home value in 2020: $221,300

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.1%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $237,012

Texas house
Texas house

27. Texas

  • Median home value in 2020: $224,065

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.4%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $240,646

Multi Faith Chapel in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Multi Faith Chapel in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

26. North Dakota

  • Median home value in 2020: $237,673

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 6.2%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $252,409

Wyoming
Wyoming

25. Wyoming

  • Median home value in 2020: $257,261

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 6.7%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $274,497

Maine, homes, houses, neighborhoods, real estate
Maine, homes, houses, neighborhoods, real estate

24. Maine

  • Median home value in 2020: $259,992

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.5%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $282,091

Florida house
Florida house

23. Florida

  • Median home value in 2020: $262,291

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.8%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $282,750

Vermont, homes, houses, neighborhoods, real estate
Vermont, homes, houses, neighborhoods, real estate

22. Vermont

  • Median home value in 2020: $268,730

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 6.4%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $285,929

Minnesota-homes
Minnesota-homes

21. Minnesota

  • Median home value in 2020: $274,571

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $295,438

Residential property located in the historic section of Lewes, Delaware.
Residential property located in the historic section of Lewes, Delaware.

20. Delaware

  • Median home value in 2020: $274,067

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.8%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $295,444

Mystic - Connecticut
Mystic - Connecticut

19. Connecticut

  • Median home value in 2020: $276,319

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.4%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $299,530

Many homes sit high on a ridge with a waterfront view of the port of Ketchikan in Alaska.
Many homes sit high on a ridge with a waterfront view of the port of Ketchikan in Alaska.

18. Alaska

  • Median home value in 2020: $287,613

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 5.2%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $302,569

Mansion in Richmond Virginia.
Mansion in Richmond Virginia.

17. Virginia

  • Median home value in 2020: $299,164

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.4%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $321,302

A house in a residential neighborhood of Phoenix near Squaw Peak.
A house in a residential neighborhood of Phoenix near Squaw Peak.

16. Arizona

  • Median home value in 2020: $296,783

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 9.2%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $324,087

The quaint village of Harrisville New Hampshire reflecting on a small pond in autumn.
The quaint village of Harrisville New Hampshire reflecting on a small pond in autumn.

15. New Hampshire

  • Median home value in 2020: $315,635

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.5%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $342,464

montana garden cabin - Image.
montana garden cabin - Image.

14. Montana

  • Median home value in 2020: $317,725

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.8%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $342,508

North View Las Vegas Mountain Range Mojave Desert Nevada, USA
North View Las Vegas Mountain Range Mojave Desert Nevada, USA

13. Nevada

  • Median home value in 2020: $320,203

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.5%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $347,420

residential area.
residential area.

12. Idaho

  • Median home value in 2020: $323,274

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 9.0%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $352,369

Thomas Street in Providence, Rhode Island.
Thomas Street in Providence, Rhode Island.

11. Rhode Island

  • Median home value in 2020: $325,805

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.5%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $353,498

Maryland, homes, houses, neighborhoods, real estate
Maryland, homes, houses, neighborhoods, real estate

10. Maryland

  • Median home value in 2020: $330,332

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.8%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $356,098

beach homes in Long Beach New York
beach homes in Long Beach New York

9. New York

  • Median home value in 2020: $349,939

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $376,534

Bayonne New Jersey Newark homes neighborhood
Bayonne New Jersey Newark homes neighborhood

8. New Jersey

  • Median home value in 2020: $364,230

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.3%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $394,461

View of property and landscape with green grass and house.
View of property and landscape with green grass and house.

7. Utah

  • Median home value in 2020: $383,216

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.5%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $415,789

Oregon Portland house
Oregon Portland house

6. Oregon

  • Median home value in 2020: $385,520

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.3%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $417,518

Colorado house
Colorado house

5. Colorado

  • Median home value in 2020: $427,659

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $460,161

Driveway to front walkway view of partial front of residential home during early autumn season.
Driveway to front walkway view of partial front of residential home during early autumn season.

4. Washington

  • Median home value in 2020: $451,082

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.9%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $491,228

An American flag flies from the open porch and gardens surround a small single family home on a Spring afternoon on Cape Cod on the Massachusetts coast.
An American flag flies from the open porch and gardens surround a small single family home on a Spring afternoon on Cape Cod on the Massachusetts coast.

3. Massachusetts

  • Median home value in 2020: $462,110

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.3%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $500,465

house in coastal California town
house in coastal California town

2. California

  • Median home value in 2020: $599,159

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 8.4%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $649,488

1. Hawaii

  • Median home value in 2020: $655,433

  • Projected one-year growth rate: 6.8%

  • Forecasted median home value in 2021: $700,002

Methodology: GOBankingRates used (1) Zillow’s year-over-year home value forecast to adjust the (2) typical home value in each state in October 2020 according to Zillow’s Home Value Index in order to calculate (3) the projected home value in every state at the end of October 2021. Then, GOBankingRates found the (4) projected change in home value by subtracting the 2020 October typical home value from the 2021 projected home value. All data was collected on and up to date as of Dec. 9, 2020.

*Home valuation is Zillow’s estimated market value, computed using a proprietary formula. It is not an appraisal. It is a starting point in determining a home’s value. The Zestimate is calculated from public and user-submitted data, taking into account special features, location and market conditions. To find home values, proprietary automated valuation models apply advanced algorithms to analyze the data to identify relationships within a specific geographic area, between this home-related data and actual sales prices. Home characteristics, such as square footage, location or the number of bathrooms, are given different weights according to their influence on home sale prices in each specific geography over a specific period of time, resulting in a set of valuation rules, or models, that are applied to generate each home’s value.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Homes Will Be Worth in Your State by the End of 2021

