With so much uncertainty surrounding the housing market, many Americans may be afraid that buying or selling a house is too risky of a move to make. A recession isn't great news for buyers, especially with the average family unable to afford a home in many parts of the country as it is. Prospective homebuyers are also concerned about their ability to make mortgage payments. But with all of these economic anxieties, how will you know when it's a good time to make a move? If you're debating on whether to buy or sell a home, the best financial choice will depend on the home value forecast in your state.

According to the latest home value forecast data from Zillow, the median home value in the U.S. is $262,604; but Zillow is predicting an increase of nearly 8% within the next year.

To figure out the value of homes in 2021 across the country, GOBankingRates analyzed median home values from October 2020 using Zillow's forecast tool to predict the increase or decrease in home values by state. The study ranked each state according to its median home value, beginning with the lowest.

It is important to note that GOBankingRates used the median home value instead of the median home price by state, because value accounts for more factors, such as comparable home sales and inspections. Median home value is an estimate of what the property is actually worth, while the median list price is based on demand and listing agent.

Find out what homes will be worth in your state by the end of 2021.

Last updated: July 16, 2021

50. West Virginia

Median home value in 2020: $109,182

Projected one-year growth rate: 6.7%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $116,497

49. Mississippi

Median home value in 2020: $135,563

Projected one-year growth rate: 7.0%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $145,052

48. Oklahoma

Median home value in 2020: $140,270

Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $150,931

47. Arkansas

Median home value in 2020: $141,806

Projected one-year growth rate: 7.2%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $152,016

46. Kentucky

Median home value in 2020: $155,599

Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $167,425

45. Iowa

Median home value in 2020: $158,002

Projected one-year growth rate: 6.7%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $168,588

44. Alabama

Median home value in 2020: $156,544

Projected one-year growth rate: 8.1%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $169,224

43. Ohio

Median home value in 2020: $162,933

Projected one-year growth rate: 8.0%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $175,968

42. Kansas

Median home value in 2020: $167,248

Projected one-year growth rate: 7.5%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $179,792

41. Indiana

Median home value in 2020: $167,897

Projected one-year growth rate: 7.7%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $180,825

40. Missouri

Median home value in 2020: $173,541

Projected one-year growth rate: 7.9%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $187,251

39. Louisiana

Median home value in 2020: $177,990

Projected one-year growth rate: 7.2%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $190,805

38. Michigan

Median home value in 2020: $186,144

Projected one-year growth rate: 8.2%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $201,408

37. Nebraska

Median home value in 2020: $189,034

Projected one-year growth rate: 7.4%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $203,023

36. Tennessee

Median home value in 2020: $200,762

Projected one-year growth rate: 7.9%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $216,622

35. Wisconsin

Median home value in 2020: $202,197

Projected one-year growth rate: 8.0%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $218,373

34. South Carolina

Median home value in 2020: $204,820

Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $220,386

33. Pennsylvania

Median home value in 2020: $211,224

Projected one-year growth rate: 7.9%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $227,911

32. Georgia

Median home value in 2020: $216,314

Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $232,754

31. Illinois

Median home value in 2020: $217,672

Projected one-year growth rate: 7.5%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $233,997

30. North Carolina

Median home value in 2020: $219,690

Projected one-year growth rate: 7.8%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $236,826

29. New Mexico

Median home value in 2020: $219,406

Projected one-year growth rate: 8.0%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $236,958

28. South Dakota

Median home value in 2020: $221,300

Projected one-year growth rate: 7.1%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $237,012

27. Texas

Median home value in 2020: $224,065

Projected one-year growth rate: 7.4%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $240,646

26. North Dakota

Median home value in 2020: $237,673

Projected one-year growth rate: 6.2%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $252,409

25. Wyoming

Median home value in 2020: $257,261

Projected one-year growth rate: 6.7%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $274,497

24. Maine

Median home value in 2020: $259,992

Projected one-year growth rate: 8.5%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $282,091

23. Florida

Median home value in 2020: $262,291

Projected one-year growth rate: 7.8%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $282,750

22. Vermont

Median home value in 2020: $268,730

Projected one-year growth rate: 6.4%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $285,929

21. Minnesota

Median home value in 2020: $274,571

Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $295,438

20. Delaware

Median home value in 2020: $274,067

Projected one-year growth rate: 7.8%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $295,444

19. Connecticut

Median home value in 2020: $276,319

Projected one-year growth rate: 8.4%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $299,530

18. Alaska

Median home value in 2020: $287,613

Projected one-year growth rate: 5.2%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $302,569

17. Virginia

Median home value in 2020: $299,164

Projected one-year growth rate: 7.4%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $321,302

16. Arizona

Median home value in 2020: $296,783

Projected one-year growth rate: 9.2%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $324,087

15. New Hampshire

Median home value in 2020: $315,635

Projected one-year growth rate: 8.5%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $342,464

14. Montana

Median home value in 2020: $317,725

Projected one-year growth rate: 7.8%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $342,508

13. Nevada

Median home value in 2020: $320,203

Projected one-year growth rate: 8.5%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $347,420

12. Idaho

Median home value in 2020: $323,274

Projected one-year growth rate: 9.0%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $352,369

11. Rhode Island

Median home value in 2020: $325,805

Projected one-year growth rate: 8.5%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $353,498

10. Maryland

Median home value in 2020: $330,332

Projected one-year growth rate: 7.8%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $356,098

9. New York

Median home value in 2020: $349,939

Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $376,534

8. New Jersey

Median home value in 2020: $364,230

Projected one-year growth rate: 8.3%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $394,461

7. Utah

Median home value in 2020: $383,216

Projected one-year growth rate: 8.5%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $415,789

6. Oregon

Median home value in 2020: $385,520

Projected one-year growth rate: 8.3%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $417,518

5. Colorado

Median home value in 2020: $427,659

Projected one-year growth rate: 7.6%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $460,161

4. Washington

Median home value in 2020: $451,082

Projected one-year growth rate: 8.9%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $491,228

3. Massachusetts

Median home value in 2020: $462,110

Projected one-year growth rate: 8.3%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $500,465

2. California

Median home value in 2020: $599,159

Projected one-year growth rate: 8.4%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $649,488

1. Hawaii

Median home value in 2020: $655,433

Projected one-year growth rate: 6.8%

Forecasted median home value in 2021: $700,002

Methodology: GOBankingRates used (1) Zillow's year-over-year home value forecast to adjust the (2) typical home value in each state in October 2020 according to Zillow's Home Value Index in order to calculate (3) the projected home value in every state at the end of October 2021. Then, GOBankingRates found the (4) projected change in home value by subtracting the 2020 October typical home value from the 2021 projected home value. All data was collected on and up to date as of Dec. 9, 2020.

*Home valuation is Zillow’s estimated market value, computed using a proprietary formula. It is not an appraisal. It is a starting point in determining a home’s value. The Zestimate is calculated from public and user-submitted data, taking into account special features, location and market conditions. To find home values, proprietary automated valuation models apply advanced algorithms to analyze the data to identify relationships within a specific geographic area, between this home-related data and actual sales prices. Home characteristics, such as square footage, location or the number of bathrooms, are given different weights according to their influence on home sale prices in each specific geography over a specific period of time, resulting in a set of valuation rules, or models, that are applied to generate each home’s value.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Homes Will Be Worth in Your State by the End of 2021