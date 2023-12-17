HomeSafe makes holidays count for kids with emotional needs; can you help?

Take a moment to go back to Christmas morning as a child. The magic was palpable, in the form of warm holiday traditions that have been embedded in our senses. The festive smells, timeless music, and gatherings with loved ones, is what makes the holidays so special. Now, imagine not being with your family or loved ones during this time. This is reality for the kids at HomeSafe.

The holidays are a tough time for the kids in our care. They have been in the foster system for years, removed from their home due to abuse, neglect or abandonment. Year round, our team operates four Specialized Therapeutic Group Cares that provide 44 beds for children and adolescents (ages 7 through 17) suffering from moderate to severe emotional diagnoses due to trauma. We provide one-on-one clinical therapy to help in healing the hurt for these kids. Because the holidays can be emotional for them, we make sure to provide positive experiences that will provide good memories and make them feel a part of a family.

In early December, we kicked off a month of holiday festivities for the kids, starting with our friends from the Order of St. John of Jerusalem Knights Hospitaller of Florida, and couldn't be more grateful for an exceptional gathering where the kids danced, laughed, and were awed by a magician. Additionally, a board member and his wife hosted a fabulous gingerbread house decorating party for the girls at our Sylvester Family Foundation West campus in West Palm Beach. One week later, Santa arrived by motorcycle for a fun Sunday BBQ with members of a motorcycle club.

Santa at HomeSafe

While group activities definitely provide positive holiday experiences, our therapists and administrators also understand there’s not a one-size fits all approach to the kids. During this time of year, it is our goal to reinforce their self-esteem, sense of well-being and feeling loved. We do this by having them share the holiday traditions they remember, and if possible, making them happen. It might be watching a particular movie or show, baking a favorite cookie, or driving around to see the lights and decorations. On Christmas morning, every child opens a huge bag of gifts, purchased specifically from their wish list, thanks to the generosity of donors.

Making the holidays special for the kids takes a village. HomeSafe extends our utmost gratitude to many individuals, companies and community partners who make this happen. Because of you, our kids will be able to fondly look back on good holiday memories.

Making gingerbread cookies at HomeSafe.

While many think to help our children during the holidays, it is year-round support that allows us to change lives. Thanks to private funding, HomeSafe provides many educational and enrichment activities for our kids. It also allows us to create safe, healing home-environments for them. Our most immediate need is funding to support our Healing the Hurt capital campaign, which will redesign our Bernstein Family Foundation residential campus in Boca Raton, providing 12 younger children with their own bedrooms and bathrooms, and a greater sense of safety and privacy.

We invite you to champion HomeSafe’s programming, giving opportunities, and capital campaign, by visiting www.helphomesafe.org or call (561) 383-9829. With the community’s continued support, we have all the confidence that 2024 will be another year of hope and healing for these children who need it the most.

Matthew Ladika, CEO of HomeSafe

Matthew Ladika is chief executive officer for HomeSafe, which is based in Lake Worth Beach.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: HomeSafe tends to kids with emotional needs, especially on holidays